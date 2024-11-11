Hailsham Mayor joins councillors and veterans in Remembrance

The Town Mayor took part in tributes at this year’s Service of Remembrance which was held at the Hailsham War Memorial on Sunday [10 November], to commemorate those who have sacrificed their lives in the armed forces and civilian members of Britain and the Commonwealth who also lost their lives.

Cllr Paul Holbrook joined other councillors and representatives from the Armed Forces, their families, veterans and local organisations for the playing of the Last Post, observing of two-minute silence and laying of wreaths at 11am.

Prior to the Service, there was a Service held at Hailsham Parish Church, followed by a Parade of the Hailsham & District Standard by Armed Forces veterans and local dignitaries together with Hailsham army and air cadets proceeding towards the war memorial in Vicarage Field.

Grateful to everyone who took time out to attend and remember the fallen, Cllr Holbrook said: "The Remembrance Service was an opportunity and a time for us to reflect and remember the sacrifices made both in the past and in current conflicts and thank them. It is important that as a community we continue to remember those who lost their lives for their country and the Act of Remembrance continues to be of great significance to the people of Hailsham, including the members and staff of the Town Council."

"It is a privilege for the Town Council to have supported the Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch again in terms of organising this year's Remembrance Day events - and marking the occasion. I'm glad people came along and paid their respects and from these commemorative events, we aim to ensure that our armed forces community is well represented."

For further information on the Royal British Legion, visit www.britishlegion.org.uk.

The Town Council is also making further plans for a special event in the town centre with street party vibes, to be held next year to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Taking place in Vicarage Field on Saturday 10th May 2025, the event will feature a market selling locally sourced produce, personalised gifts, accessories and clothing, as well as food stands, activity stalls, a period-style mobile hairdresser and live entertainment.

A live band will be booked soon and an area will be created with seating in Vicarage Field for people to dance to 1940s-style music. A local dance school, Hailsham FM and Hailsham Farmers' Market have expressed an interest in the event and may also be attending.

Further details on the entertainment line-up and activities will be announced in the near future.