Hailsham Mayor opens second session of new women's health workshop

Women in Hailsham can keep fit at a women's-only health and exercise workshop which opened at the James West Community Centre earlier this month.

The Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook, welcomed the Step By Step Women's Health Workshop by taking part in the official opening of its second session on Tuesday (August 20).

Organised and founded by Hailsham Active, and run by Andrea Meszaros, the workshops take place at the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive on Tuesday evenings, from 5pm to 6.30pm. The group operates on a rolling eight-week course basis and sessions are currently free of charge, although donations are welcome to help fund future Hailsham Active projects.

"We'll dive deep into nutrition, exercise, diet, fitness, wellbeing at stages of women's life, stress, weight management, menstrual cycle, menopause, different health conditions and inspiration you need to succeed in today's busy and challenging lifestyle." group organisers say in their publicity material.

Hailsham Active Step By Step Women's Health group.

Cllr Holbrook, delighted to have been invited to attend and open the latest class, commented: "If you are looking to feel good in your body and become healthier and fitter, whilst building confidence and self-esteem with like-minded people at a great venue, then why not give the Step By Step sessions a try?"

"These classes are designed to introduce women to a range of exercise styles, the promotion of women's wellbeing and ways to improve your lifestyle from the very first session attended. Furthermore, they are accessible for everyone, so beginners are welcomed and offered the capacity to find their very own level of fitness and good health!"

Steve Wennington, Chair of Hailsham Active said: "I listened to Andrea explain this programme to Active Sussex [funders], and they were as impressed as I was to what was being offered. I am sure there will be many courses to follow because it will be so helpful to so many. We are very lucky to have Andrea as part of Hailsham Active."

To find out more about new Step By Step workshops, visit Hailsham Active's Facebook page.

The new Step By Step workshops supplement the existing Hailsham Active exercise classes run at various times around the area (depending on the time of year), inspiring people to become more active and improve their health into the bargain.

Launched in April 2018, Hailsham Active has provided free and easy access to low-impact exercise for people of all ages. Since being awarded £5,000 funding by the London Marathon Charitable Trust as part of The Active Spaces programme delivered in partnership with Fields in Trust, Hailsham Active has launched Our Parks/Fields In Trust as part of the Hailsham Active scheme.

The group has grown since its launch, with some classes/sessions attracting more than 30 participants.

Currently, outdoor exercise sessions are held at the Western Road Recreation Ground (if the Hailsham Active flag is flying) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Mondays (dance fitness) and Tuesdays (aerobic and mat). Sessions also take place at the same venue on Saturdays (9am to 10am - keep fit) and at the Herstmonceux Recreation Ground on Thursdays (6.30pm to 7.30pm - keep fit).

At exercise classes, residents can meet their friends and join a qualified fitness instructor to get active and chat about health and well-being. Sessions take place free of charge.

Exercise sessions are led by experienced, fully qualified and insured instructors and include a range of classes such as back-to-exercise and gentle exercise. No bookings are required - just turn up and take part.

Hailsham Active helps the Town Council and residents at no cost to the Town Council and indeed often identifying grants and overseeing the process on behalf of the Town Council.

The Town Council is very grateful for the work Hailsham Active does and fully support them in the work they do for the community.

Town Clerk, John Harrison, who encourages residents to take advantage of the many recreational opportunities offered within the town said: "It is wonderful news that the Town Council and Hailsham Active have been able to work with the community over the past six years to deliver and expand provision of easy access exercises classes."

"All classes are taken by fully qualified instructors and will help everyone get fit or at least have fun trying. Furthermore, classes are suitable for all fitness levels with the aim of engaging everyone regardless of age and fitness experience. So why not attend a session and find out how it works?"

To find out more about the classes, call 07980 643827 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, visit the relevant Facebook pages (Mezaros Andrea or Hailsham Active).