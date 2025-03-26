Hailsham Mayor presents cheque to local charity following emergency support from the Town Council

The Mayor of Hailsham paid a visit to the Furniture Now store in the town centre today [26 March] to present the Now Charity with a cheque for emergency funding from the Town Council.

The Hailsham store, located in the High Street, was broken into in late December, resulting in considerable damage to the safe, till, two internal fire doors and an external fire door.

The entire staff team as well as the charity's customers were disappointed to find the store a target of burglary, as was the Town Council which recently agreed to provide emergency funding support, half of which will cover some costs associated with the replacement of the safe and till, with the remaining amount going towards the charity's 'Community Shed' project.

Furniture Now provides furniture and household goods at minimal cost alongside a discount policy for those on low income, for those in the local community who experience poverty and disadvantage.

Hailsham Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook presenting cheque to Furniture Now staff

The charity supports the local circular economy by reducing waste and encouraging re-use, recycling and repair - working with local services to support those in crisis through the supply of goods via Discretionary Emergency Support Schemes and Refugee Resettlement Programmes.

The Now Charity's Community Shed project, which takes place at the back of the Hailsham Furniture Now store, up-cycles existing furniture donated to the shop for resale in the shop.

The scheme offers people in the community a safe space to socialise and learn new skills/share their skills and is run entirely by volunteers. The charity has already invested in tools and sinks to support the weekly activity.

"Charity shops continually work hard to raise every pound, especially in these difficult times," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "I was very pleased to be able to support the Council in this through the use of my Chairman's Allowance."

"The Town Council is proud of the Now Charity and its associated Furniture Now and Community Shed projects, and it was extremely upsetting to hear about the damage done to the town centre store - especially over Christmas and at a time when all charities are under pressure with increasing operating costs."

"Now the charity needs financial support to repair the damage caused by these mindless criminals. The Town Council takes pride in being able to offer its support by way of a £500 emergency grant and the focus now is for the Now Charity to undertake the necessary repairs and replacements - and to put this upsetting incident behind them."

Furniture Now and the Hailsham Community Shed welcome donations from the public to make sure that the projects run all year. A crowdfunding page currently operates so you can choose how much to donate:

If you cannot donate, you can also help the charity by volunteering and joining a fun, supportive and inclusive team where you can learn skills for life. Volunteering opportunities include shop assistant, van assistant, stock preparation and administrative roles.

For further information, visit the Now Charity website: https://nowcharity.org.uk/volunteer.

Cllr Holbrook added: "The Town Council enjoys very good relations with charities which operate in the town, being part of an all-round strong community here in Hailsham. So, we are asking residents and businesses to please help with any financial donations for the Now Charity."

"Alternatively, people can donate any new or good quality used household furniture, appliances and electrical goods."