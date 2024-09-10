Hailsham Neighbourhood Development Plan policies to be reviewed

By Terry Hall
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2024, 09:57 BST
The Town Council's Neighbourhood Planning Committee reconvened at a meeting held last Thursday [September 5], to address the Hailsham Neighbourhood (Development) Plan and the need for updates to policies contained within the document.

After several years work by the Town Council, volunteers and professional advisers, residents voted ‘yes’ to adopt the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan at a referendum held in May 2021.

The document, written by a group made up of members of the community and the Town Council, proposes a number of policies relating to what infrastructure and development is needed to sustain future housing growth in the Hailsham area, taking into consideration local environment and sustainability, design, housing type, traffic and transport, economy, services and facilities.

The Plan does not identify housing numbers or growth as such (which is the role of the Wealden District Council planning authority) and is based on the concept of the '10-Minute Town', promoting social cohesion, health and well-being in the local community.

Aerial view of Hailsham town centre.

Having recently met with Plan writers and consultants Jon Herbert from Troy Planning, for the Neighbourhood Plan to remain relevant, policies within it should be developed further as appropriate to help draw out key opportunities and challenges for Hailsham in the future.

"It’s been a very long journey already with the development of a neighbourhood plan for Hailsham and to have the plan adopted in 2021," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Neighbourhood Planning Committee.

"The fact that the majority of residents taking part in the referendum voted in favour of adopting the plan is a great achievement for the local community after the amount of work they have contributed from the outset.

"Nevertheless, the document is in need of a major review of policies and this will be the next step on this long but important journey.

"The Neighbourhood Plan's vision for Hailsham is that it will become a town where people of all ages and abilities can access the services they need for day-to-day life, including schools, healthcare, shops, leisure and becoming more socially inclusive with a range of housing choices and employment opportunities."

