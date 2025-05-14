Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan: residents invited to focus group sessions

Hailsham Town Council's Neighbourhood Planning Committee is seeking views from residents on projects which were identified in the revised Plan public consultations held in February.

Residents are invited to attend one of three drop-in focus group sessions, to comment and provide feedback on two proposed projects:

Improved connectivity on the A22 (footpath and bike trail)

Partial pedestrianisation of Hailsham High Street

Focus group sessions will take place on Wednesday 4th June 2025:

10.30am | The Railway Club, Lower Floor, Station Youth Centre, Western Road

The Railway Club, Lower Floor, Station Youth Centre, Western Road 1pm | Dippy Doodahs Cafe, 52 High Street

Dippy Doodahs Cafe, 52 High Street 6.15pm | Dippy Doodahs Cafe, 52 High Street

"Our Neighbourhood Plan will soon be submitted to Wealden District Council for screening purposes, along with the recently produced Design Code to help develop a framework to inform future development proposals," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Neighbourhood Planning Committee.

"However, We are now focused on two particular projects which have come about through the public engagement events held with the public in February. Firstly, suggestions for a partial pedestrianisation of the High Street, which can have safety, environmental and economic benefits for the town and secondly, improved connectivity on the key A22 junctions in Hailsham, to include dedicated facilities for cyclists and pedestrians."

"I encourage residents to join us again at one of the focus group sessions, to give their views on the projects and how they could benefit Hailsham in the future. I look forward to seeing you on 4th June!"

Subject to approval by Full Council on Wednesday 28th May, the updated Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan and supporting Design Code document will be submitted to Wealden District Council for an initial assessment, before a formal Regulation 14 consultation takes place with stakeholders later this year.