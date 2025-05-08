Hailsham Over 55s Railway Club members celebrate VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 50 members of the Hailsham over 55s Railway Club based at The Station hub in Western Road, turned out to celebrate 80 years since the Victory in Europe was announced by Sir Winston Churchill on 8th May 1945.

Members joined in the songs of the day and enjoyed a Beetle Drive with winners receiving 2 sausages wrapped in paper and string and a block of cheese to represent rations.

Members danced to live music provided by Nelson King, were served a sumptuous afternoon tea of fish paste, spam, and egg mayo sandwiches with flapjacks, commemoratively decorated cupcakes and Victoria sponge. A topical display of war time memorabilia was provided by the volunteers as well as a Guess Who baby photos quiz.

A great atmosphere was enjoyed by everybody with a real party atmosphere.

Rob Reaks, CCO of Lightning Fibre presents a cheque to Club organisers Deputy Mayor Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts with Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins.

If that were not enough, Lord Brett McLean, the Queen's Platinum Champion of Voluntary Services and Volunteers, was also in attendance and lead the toast.

Rob Reaks, the CCO of Lightening Fibre presented the Club with a cheque for £250, which was gratefully received by Deputy Mayor, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts and Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins who created this very popular social club and which is run by them alongside enthusiastic volunteers: Annie Crafter-Smith, Gwen Owen, Dee Tingly, Sadie Taylor, Carol Fletcher and Mel Martin.

Lord Brett McLean paid tribute, thanking them for their services, dedication, commitment and loyalty. The money will go towards providing speakers, refreshments, entertainment and general running costs.

The Railway Club meets every Monday morning from 10am to 1pm in The Station building at the junction of Western and South Roads down the slope of the old Free Church building.

All welcome.