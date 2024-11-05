Hailsham residents encouraged to attend Remembrance Day commemorations

Members of the public are encouraged to attend this year's Remembrance Day Service event in Hailsham, to commemorate those who have sacrificed their lives in the armed forces and civilian members of Britain and the Commonwealth who also lost their lives in conflict.

Final preparations are under way by the Town Council, Royal British Legion Hailsham & District branch and Hailsham Parish Church for this year's Remembrance Day Service, which takes place in the town centre on Sunday 10th November.

The Town Mayor will join fellow councillors and representatives from the Armed Forces, their families, veterans and local organisations for a Morning Service at Hailsham Parish Church at 9.30am on the day, to enable the congregation and attendees to arrive at the War Memorial in time for the parade and service.

After the Morning Service, there will be a Parade of the Hailsham & District Standard followed by Armed Forces veterans and local dignitaries together with Hailsham army and air cadets from the car park adjacent to the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field, commencing at 10.35am. Anyone wishing to join the parade is asked to arrive at the Charles Hunt Centre by no later than 10.20am and to report to the Parade Master on arrival.

Hailsham Remembrance Service (2023)

The Parade will finish at the Hailsham War Memorial, in time for a wreath-laying service, playing of the Last Post and two minutes silence at 11am, at which members of the public are also invited to attend.

Immediately after the service at the War Memorial, attendees are warmly invited to return to the Parish Church building for hot drinks, as in previous years.

Hailsham High Street and Vicarage Lane will be closed from 9.30am to midday on the day.

"The Remembrance Service is an opportunity and a time for us to reflect and remember the sacrifices made both in the past and in current conflicts and thank them," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, urging people to take time out to remember the fallen.

"It is important that as a community we continue to remember those who lost their lives for their country and the Act of Remembrance continues to be of great significance to the people of Hailsham, including the members and staff of the Town Council.

"It is a privilege for the Town Council to be supporting The Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch again in terms of organising this year's Remembrance Day events - and marking the occasion - and I would encourage as many people as possible to come along and pay their respects."

The Town Council is also making further plans for a special event in the town centre with street party vibes, to be held next year to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Taking place in Vicarage Field on Saturday, May 10, 2025, the event will feature a market selling locally sourced produce, personalised gifts, accessories and clothing, as well as food stands, activity stalls, a period-style mobile hairdresser and live entertainment.

A live band will be booked soon, and an area will be created with seating in Vicarage Field for people to dance to 1940s-style music. A local dance school, Hailsham FM and Hailsham Farmers' Market have expressed an interest in the event and may also be attending.

Further details on the entertainment line-up and activities will be announced in the coming weeks.