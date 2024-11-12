Hailsham residents encouraged to take part in A22 'active travel' consultation

Hailsham residents are invited to take part in a consultation being conducted by East Sussex County Council.

The survey, which runs for five weeks until 8th December, seeks people's views on proposals by the county council on the A22 corridor, an important route linking Eastbourne in the south with Hailsham, Polegate and Stone Cross, and then beyond to Uckfield, East Grinstead and the M25 to the north.

The southern section of the A22 corridor provides access for the local communities in South Wealden, including Hailsham, and the Eastbourne area to healthcare, education, retail and leisure, as well as supporting the delivery of potential new housing, growth in the local economy and access to jobs.

With the anticipated housing and employment development that is planned, this will potentially further increase the amount of traffic in the area. Therefore, without the changes proposed to the local transport infrastructure, this congestion will increase, which in turn will undermine the local economy and reduce access to key locations.

Aerial view of Hailsham

Measures outlined in the proposals...

Measures outlined in the proposal include the introduction of traffic calming measures and speed cushions in Hempstead Lane from the junction with the A22 (alongside additional crossings), and a mixture of widened shared use footpaths and segregated walking and cycling infrastructure.

Improvements to walking and cycling facilities between the A22, Diplocks Industrial Estate, Hailsham town centre and the Cuckoo Trail are also proposed, including new crossings and improved lighting, in addition to segregated walking/cycling infrastructure and making Western Road one way eastbound between Sussex Avenue and Summerheath Road to provide a safer route for cyclists.

A new access point from London Road and from the Community College as well as on-road cycle route markings on The Cedars are also outlined in the plan.

How to take part in the consultation...

Further information on the consultation process and a link to the online survey can be accessed here: https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/a22-active-travel-measures/ Printed copies of the survey are available to collect from the temporary Town Council Offices at The Station Youth Centre in Western Road (Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm / Directions: https://w3w.co/journals.branching.acrobats). Paper copies are also available at the Wealden District Council Offices (Vicarage Lane) and Hailsham Library (Western Road).

In-person drop in events are being held at the Polegate Community Association (Windsor Way) on Saturday 23rd November from 10.30am to 2.30pm, and St Luke's Church and Parish Centre (Rattle Road, Stone Cross) on Thursday 28th November, from 3pm to 7pm.

After the public consultation...

All comments received will help shape the final proposals and a report on the outcomes from the consultation will be available in spring 2025. The final active travel proposals will be included in the full business case for the A22 corridor package submitted to Government in autumn 2025.

Subject to Government approval of the full business case for the Major Road Network funding, these active travel measures will be delivered alongside the package of five junction improvements on the southern section of the A22 corridor.

Message from the Town Mayor...

The Town Mayor and Chair of Hailsham Town Council, Cllr Paul Holbrook commented: "It goes without saying that transport is a huge enabler for local people and how we travel on a daily basis impacts our lives considerably."

"The A22 is a major road in the county and, whether you drive, use public transport, walk or cycle, your views on the A22 junction improvement scheme are crucial and I encourage Hailsham residents want to take part in the consultation. It's important that we find out more about the measures proposed to create alternative travel options in the local area."

"You can get involved by completing the online or hard copy survey, as well as attending either of the consultation events scheduled to take place near Hailsham later this month. Please encourage your friends and family to take part in the consultation too if you can."