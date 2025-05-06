Hailsham residents invited to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public are reminded to attend the town's 'grand celebration' this weekend, to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe).

Taking place in the town centre on Saturday 10th May from 9am to 2.30pm, the aim of the event is to recreate the elation and joy of the street parties that marked the original VE Day and end of World War Two in Europe on 8th May 1945, and to bring the community together in remembrance, reflection and celebration.

The event will feature a market in Vicarage Field and confirmed traders attending include The Rum Infusionist (handcrafted flavoured rums), Ace Knits & Bits (knitting and crochet supplies), One of a Kind (children's clothing), Misty Acres (flowers), Sister Sweets ‘N’ Sips (confectionery), Print Boss UK (3D printing) and Demelza Hospice Care for Children.

The Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch and RAF cadets will also have their own stalls and Hailsham FM will be playing music and covering the event throughout the day.

VE Day celebrations in Hailsham

An assortment of live entertainment has been arranged, and local dance school Sjaan Dance Academy will be taking part in the celebrations, and an area will be created with seating in Vicarage Field for people to dance to 1940s-style music.

Pupils from Grovelands Community Primary School's choir club will also be providing entertainment, plus there will be a classic vehicle display in the High Street (cars from the 1940s to the 1990s) and an exhibition of photos and wartime memorabilia in Vicarage Field, courtesy of the Hailsham Historical Society.

Hailsham Lions will be selling candy floss and be organising 'racing pigs' and key games for visitors, and Hailsham Parish Church will be open to welcome visitors into the church building between 11am and 1pm on the day.

Hailsham High Street will be closed from 8am to 3pm on the day.

"VE Day is a huge and momentous occasion in our country's history, and Hailsham is proud to play its part in marking its 80th anniversary," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "The 80th Anniversary is a significant milestone in our history, and it is an honour to be entrusted with creating such an important event that commemorates our history and community spirit. We thoroughly enjoy working with our various project partners, organising a memorable celebration for all this coming Saturday."

The Royal British Legion also invite residents to attend its official service to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Taking place at the Hailsham War Memorial on Thursday [8th May], members of the public are encouraged to gather at the War Memorial at 10.30am, for a 10.45am start. The service will be followed by a short wreath-laying ceremony.