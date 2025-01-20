Hailsham residents' newsletter available online soon and from collection points

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Copies of the next edition of Hailsham Town Council's newsletter to residents will be available to download online and collect at various locations across the town from early February.

'Our Hailsham', which is currently published three times a year (Winter/Spring, Summer and Autumn), includes articles of interest to residents such as information on the Town Council's activities, service updates, upcoming community projects and town events.

The publication is currently distributed to a small number of public outlets for display/collection by residents, although from June, will revert to being delivered to every household in Hailsham.

From early February, the latest edition of Our Hailsham will be available to collect from the following locations:

Temporary Town Council offices, Western Road, Hailsham

(temporary location at The Station Youth Centre in Western Road) Hailsham Post Office (10 High Street)

(10 High Street) James West Community Centre (Brunel Drive)

(Brunel Drive) Hailsham East Community Centre (Orion/Vega Close)

Residents will still be able access the publication online as a downloadable Portable Document Format file via the Hailsham Town Council website from the above date and are invited to subscribe to receive a link to the latest newsletter when as and when it is published.

To subscribe, send an email to [email protected] with 'SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER' typed in the subject bar. Anyone signing up will be able to unsubscribe at any time by contacting the Town Council.

"The newsletter is a valuable way of reaching residents of Hailsham to advise them on how the Town Council is performing, as well as providing useful information on the Council’s services, future community projects and what is happening in the town," said Corporate Services Manager, Emily Hastings.

"We hope that people continue to read the newsletter and continue to take an interest in the workings of their Town Council."