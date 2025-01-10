Hailsham school pupils design their dream home for new housing development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils in East Sussex were invited to design their dream homes for Taylor Wimpey South Thames with the winning design now displayed on a flag at its Swingate Park development in Hailsham.

The housebuilder invited pupils at the nearby Hailsham Primary Academy to come up with a vibrant and imaginative home design that best represented themselves and some of the features they’d love to be included in their dream home.

A number of entries were submitted, with six-year-old Beth selected as the winner for her creative design and seven-year-old Isabella coming in second.

Nominated for their winning submissions, Beth and Isabella were recently invited to Taylor Wimpey’s Swingate Park development along with their teachers and parents to be presented with their winning vouchers and witness the winning flag design in action following its installation in the show home garden at Swingate Park.

TW South Thames Swingate Park Flag Competition Winners

Mr Tom Redman, Headteacher at Hailsham Primary Academy, said: “We’d like to express our gratitude to Taylor Wimpey for inviting our pupils to take part in the dream home design competition for its Swingate Park development.

“The activity provided our pupils with the opportunity to showcase their creative skills and we couldn’t be prouder of them all for the time and effort they put into creating their designs. I’d like to especially congratulate Beth and Isabella for their amazing entries.”

Beth was awarded a £50 Argos voucher for her winning design, with Isabella taking home a £25 voucher.

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We believe in providing opportunities for children to express their creative potential from a young age. The dream home design competition we organised with Hailsham Primary Academy reflects these values and we were delighted to see the talent and creativity on display from all of the pupils who took part.”