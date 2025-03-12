Hailsham schoolgirl Daisy and Nova the dog steal the show at Crufts 2025

A nine-year-old girl who stole the show and the hearts of the nation two years running when she was interviewed on Channel 4 about her experience at Crufts stole the show when they returned this year.

Daisy Upton and her Labrador Retriever Nova took part in two classes run by the UK’s largest shooting and conservation organisation, the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), on Gundog Day (March 8th). They competed in a young handler class and later in the day, Daisy competed against a ring full of adults in another class run by BASC.

Despite not placing, Daisy was still full of smiles and took the time to wish her fellow entrants well done.

Last year, host Clare Balding asked viewers if they remembered seeing Daisy on Crufts coverage the previous year.

Daisy at Crufts 2025

She told them that Daisy had been treated for neuroblastoma – a type of cancer that Daisy refers to as a “monster” in her tummy – when she was six months old, spending nine months in hospital.

Clare said: “It’s safe to say I think that dogs have been Daisy’s saviour” and labelled her appearance on last year’s show as “brilliant stuff”.

Daisy, from Hailsham, was interviewed by presenter Radzi Chinyanganya as she stepped out of the ring last year after competing in a young handler class run by BASC.

Daisy was also interviewed by Radzi in 2023 and last year the pair picked up where they left off the year before and their banter and bond was a joy to behold.

Daisy and Nova at Crufts 2025

The “monster” has left Daisy with long-term health issues but she was determined to take part to prove that, despite her disabilities, she can achieve her dreams.

Daisy’s handling has gone from strength to strength. Over the summer, she has taken part in several working tests for gundogs and had been excited to get back in the ring with Nova.

Daisy said: “I think I did really well this year, there was lots more junior handlers too. I also took Nova into a class against adults which makes me feel very proud of myself.”

Daisy’s mum Chloe said: “Daisy did incredibly well at Crufts this year, her handling skills have come on leaps and bounds and although she didn't place we are very proud of how well she does in front of hundreds of people watching.”

Ged Hunston, gamekeeping and working dog advisor at BASC, said: "For someone so young, who has overcome so much, Daisy has shown ability and maturity well beyond her years. Even though she didn’t place, she was quick to dust herself off, wish others well and fully immerse herself in the rest of the day. She is an absolute credit to her parents and a wonderful advocate of working gundogs.”