Hailsham shops encouraged to dress their windows for VE Day

Hailsham Town Council is encouraging shops and businesses to celebrate the forthcoming 80th Anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe), by creating eye-catching window displays to mark eight decades since the end of World War II in Europe.

All shop window displays will be judged by Town Council representatives and should be based on the criteria that covers all aspects of the forthcoming 80th Anniversary of VE Day, including overall impression and visual impact, creativity and ideas, and innovative themed displays.

Shop window display/designs should be eye-catching and reflect the spirit of this historic occasion.

Judging will take place in early May and the best themed window display will be presented with a plaque by the Mayor of Hailsham. The shop/business voted the best will also receive a special mention via the Town Council's website, social media pages and other publicity channels.

Hailsham VE Day Celebrations - Saturday 10th May

"This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to join in with the celebrations and mark the upcoming 80th anniversary of VE Day," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "Why not be join the festivities and captivate your customers' attention with a show-stopping VE Day-themed window shop display."

"The forthcoming celebrations are not only a great opportunity to make your shop window eye-catching and patriotic, but you will be in with a chance of winning an amazing prize which you can proudly display on your premises!"

"As with other forms of festive window displays, including Christmas of course, I know our wonderful businesses will not disappoint and will create some imaginative VE Day-themed displays. With the event being such a historic occasion, the Town Council wants to encourage as many businesses as possible to take part."

Furthermore, shops and businesses across the town are encouraged to get involved in the spirit of VE Day by putting up bunting as part of their window displays, which is available to them at no cost.

'Operation Bunting', an idea put forward by town councillor Karen Nicholls at a Town Council Communities Committee meeting held last year and brought to fruition by Dippy Doodahs Cafe in Hailsham High Street, involved the creation of lots of bunting by volunteers.

The initiative was organised to encourage community engagement so that everybody of all ages and abilities can be a part of the town's VE Day celebrations this year.

The bunting will be delivered to town centre shops and businesses soon, free of charge.

Cllr Nicholls commented: "Having just mentioned the idea of creating bunting for VE Day, I'm delighted that Kate from Dippy Doodahs Cafe who jumped on it right away and put 'Operation Bunting' together. The Hailsham community has swung into action ever since and volunteers have been marvellous and extremely generous with their time and donations. It has been a magnificent time, and we all feel sad now that it's coming to an end."

"I'm very grateful to the many talented volunteers who have helped to prepare for this historic day. This project is a wonderful way to honour the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought and lived through the war - and to unite the Hailsham community in a shared act of remembrance and creativity."

Cllr Nicholls added: "We would like to encourage town centre shops, whether or not they are participating in the best dressed window display competition, to display the bunting created by our team of dedicated volunteers on their premises."

"It will reflect the significance of VE Day and when displayed around the town, will enhance the festive atmosphere, help foster community spirit and ultimately attract visitors to our town."