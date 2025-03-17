Hailsham shops encouraged to dress their windows for VE Day celebrations

Hailsham Town Council is encouraging shops and businesses to celebrate the forthcoming 80th Anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe), by creating eye-catching window displays to mark eight decades since the end of World War II in Europe.

All shop window displays will be judged by Town Council representatives and should be based on the criteria that covers all aspects of the forthcoming 80th Anniversary of VE Day, including overall impression and visual impact, creativity and ideas, and innovative themed displays. Shop window display/designs should be eye-catching and reflect the spirit of this historic occasion.

Judging will take place in early May and the best themed window display will be presented with a plaque by the Mayor of Hailsham. The shop/business voted the best will also receive a special mention via the Town Council's website, social media pages and other publicity channels.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to join in with the celebrations and mark the upcoming 80th anniversary of VE Day," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "Why not be join the festivities and captivate your customers' attention with a show-stopping VE Day-themed window shop display."

Hailsham's VE Day 80th Anniversary Celebrations

"The forthcoming celebrations are not only a great opportunity to make your shop window eye-catching and patriotic, but you will be in with a chance of winning an amazing prize which you can proudly display on your premises!"

"As with other forms of festive window displays, including Christmas of course, I know our wonderful businesses will not disappoint and will create some imaginative VE Day-themed displays. With the event being such a historic occasion, the Town Council wants to encourage as many businesses as possible to take part."

Kaylee Butcher, Corporate Services Officer at the Town Council commented: "We would like to invite all local businesses to participate by creating window displays that reflect the significance of VE Day. This competition will not only enhance the festive atmosphere but also foster community spirit and attract visitors to our town."

"We believe that this event will provide a wonderful opportunity for businesses to showcase their creativity and community pride. We look forward to seeing your lovely creations if you do decide to take part, and your participation will play a crucial role in making this celebration truly memorable."

The Town Council is hosting a grand celebration to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day in the town centre on Saturday 10th May, from 9am to 2.30pm, the aim of the event being to recreate the elation and joy of the street parties that marked the original VE Day and end of World War Two in Europe on 8th May 1945, and to bring the community together in remembrance, reflection and celebration.

The event will feature a specialist market in Vicarage Field, as well as activity stalls and live entertainment courtesy of music acts Miss Peggy Rose and The Jackettes. Local dance school Sjaan Dance Academy will be taking part, and an area will be created with seating in Vicarage Field for people to dance to 1940s-style music. Pupils from Grovelands Community Primary School's choir club will also be providing entertainment.

The Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch and RAF cadets will have stalls at the event and Hailsham FM will also be attending.

There will also be a classic vehicle display in the High Street and an exhibition of photos and wartime memorabilia in Vicarage Field, courtesy of the Hailsham Historical Society.

Hailsham Lions will be selling candy floss and be organising a 'racing pigs' game for visitors, plus Hailsham Parish Church will be open to welcome visitors into the church building between 11am and 1pm on the day.

Event organisers are looking for guest speakers to give a brief talk on Hailsham FM (either live at the event or pre-recorded) about their shared VE Day experiences. For further details, please email [email protected].

The Royal British Legion is encouraging the raising of VE Day flags at 9am on Thursday 8th May and, where possible, the hosting parties of celebration throughout the day in the streets, at home, in gardens, churches, villages, town halls and pubs throughout the country.