Hailsham Slimming World consultant number one in the country

Jo Salmons, a Slimming World consultant from Hailsham, is currently the number one consultant across the whole of the UK and Ireland.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Slimming World Consultants are entered into the “Grand Accumulator” earning points based on member weight loss and member retention. Out of the 3500 consultants running over 5000 groups across UK and Ireland, Jo is number one.

"I have been a consultant for 20 years here in Hailsham and never imagined I would be in this position. To be number one across the whole Country is just amazing. Getting to the top is purely down to the commitment and success of each and every one of my members. The great weight losses week in week out and fabulous support to each other to make lifestyle changes that matter is just wonderful to see. I am one very proud consultant."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grand Accumulator runs until the end of Jan 2026 and Jo is aiming to try and stay at the top. “My group in Hailsham is a safe and inspiring place where you learn to eat well and lead a healthier lifestyle to achieve great things – it shows in the results”

if you want to find out more you can call Jo on 07860 961465 or just go along to one of her three sessions at the Methodist Church in Hailsham every Thursday at 4pm, 530pm or 7pm.