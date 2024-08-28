Hailsham Street Market: calling new traders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of the Hailsham Street Market are encouraging local small businesses to give trading at the market a try, whether they are experienced traders or a first-time, budding entrepreneurs who would like to sell their wares to new customers.

Hailsham Street Market, organised by the Town Council, takes place in Vicarage Field every first and third Saturday of the month from 8.30am to 1.30pm, and items on sale include selling locally produced items such as food and crafts, as well as personalised gifts, confectionery and more.

The market will operate twice a month as opposed to weekly for the remainder of the year (on a trial basis), following a decision made by the Town Council recently to revitalise the market and place more focus on providing entertainment and speciality markets to encourage more footfall in the town centre.

The Town Council has been working with the landowners in recent months to negotiate a relaxation of criteria to trade in competition with independent businesses on the site. Whilst there are still some restrictions in place to protect independent businesses in Vicarage Field, the Town Council may now be able to obtain permission for those who have been refused eligibility to pitch up in the past to be able to trade at the market.

Hailsham Street Market, Vicarage Field

Communities Committee Chair, Cllr Alexa Clarke said: "It goes without saying that we have seen some growth here and there in terms of the number of new traders recently, but there's always room for more. To increase footfall at all of the markets, we thought it would be beneficial all round to reduce the frequency of markets and combine them with street entertainment to attract visitors to the town."

"The acquisition of new stallholders will continue to our main aim and part of our work in terms of helping to boost the local economy. We're keen to support local businesses and give new traders the chance to sell their goods in the town centre at our street market."

Cllr Clarke added: "By supporting local producers, growers, suppliers and offering them the opportunity to sell locally - markets are an ideal way of showcasing the diverse range of products available in Hailsham and, as well as calling out for new traders to benefit from selling at the market, I’d encourage shoppers to come down to Vicarage Field every first and third Saturday of the month and support independent trade."

The cost of a market pitch is currently £20 if traders require a gazebo, supplied by the Town Council - and only £10 if traders supply their own gazebo.

To book a stall or to discuss trader eligibility criteria, call 01323 841702 or email [email protected].