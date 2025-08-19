Hailsham Street Market to return on August 29 - A revitalised community event

The vibrant spirit of Hailsham is alive once more with the revitalisation of the town's street market, and both residents and visitors are warmly invited to experience its many offerings. The next market will take place on Friday, August 29, from 9am to 1pm, in its trial location at Blackman's Yard - situated behind the Town Council offices in Market Street.

Now operating on a trial basis on select Fridays, the market has moved from its former Saturday slot at Vicarage Field to this more accessible and flexible site, owned by the Town Council. This change marks an exciting opportunity to reinvigorate the market, making it more inviting and better suited to the needs of the whole community.

The move to a Town Council-owned space allows for greater flexibility than the previous site, benefiting both traders and the variety of goods on offer. With improved logistics and fewer operational constraints, the market has already attracted a much wider range of stalls in recent trials held in July and August, aligning with the town's growing demand for local products, independent businesses and one-of-a-kind finds.

"This trial is about giving the market space to grow and evolve," said Town Mayor, Cllr Chris Bryant. "We've listened carefully to feedback from traders and residents alike, and it’s clear there’s an appetite for more diversity in the types of stalls and a more flexible trading environment.

Street market trials - Blackmans Yard in Hailsham

"Relocating to Blackman’s Yard and moving the market to Fridays during the trial allows us to explore these possibilities while also aligning better with the operating schedules of many regional market traders."

At the market, visitors can expect a lively mix of fresh produce, artisan foods, handmade goods, vintage treasures, crafts, gifts, fashion and more – all offered by passionate local traders and small business owners. Whether you're looking for something specific, browsing for inspiration or simply soaking up the friendly atmosphere, the market is a great way to connect with the community while supporting independent enterprises.

To boost engagement and attract new customers, a targeted promotional campaign is underway, spanning local media and social media channels. The campaign has already seen positive results, with some positive feedback from both traders and shoppers.

After the trial period concludes at the end of September, the Town Council will conduct a thorough review, assessing visitor numbers, public feedback and trader experiences. These insights will play a crucial role in shaping the market’s future - determining its format and deciding on its regularity going forward.

In the meantime, the support of the local community is crucial and residents are encouraged to shop at the market and help determine its future.