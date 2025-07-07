Hailsham Street Market: Trial launches to test new day and venue

Hailsham Town Council has confirmed that the trial of the newly restructured Hailsham Street Market will commence shortly, with the first market taking place on Friday 18th July 2025.

The market will operate on a trial basis on the third Friday of July and first and third Friday of August (from 9am to 1pm). The market will also operate from a new location - Blackman’s Yard, behind the Town Council offices in Market Street.

The revised schedule and venue form part of a broader initiative to enhance market participation, attract a greater diversity of traders, and ensure the long-term viability of the market.

Previously held at Vicarage Field on Saturdays, the market faced operational restrictions due to land ownership and logistical limitations. The relocation to Town Council-owned land will allow for increased flexibility in the types of goods and services on offer.

"This trial is about giving the market space to grow and evolve," said Town Mayor, Cllr Chris Bryant. "We've listened carefully to feedback from traders and residents alike, and it's clear there's an appetite for more diversity in the types of stalls and a more flexible trading environment."

"Relocating to Blackman’s Yard and moving the market to Fridays allows us to explore these possibilities while also aligning better with the operating schedules of many regional market traders."

The upcoming Friday markets - scheduled for 18th July, 1st August and 15th August - will be accompanied by a local promotional campaign aimed at boosting awareness, encouraging community attendance and attracting new stallholders.

Traders will now have the opportunity to offer a broader range of products, from fresh produce and artisan foods to handmade crafts and clothing.

The Council also emphasises that the new location remains easily accessible from the town centre, while offering a more controlled and supportive trading environment.

In addition, Friday markets are expected to increase accessibility for both customers and vendors unable to attend at weekends.

Regular assessments will be carried out throughout the two-month trial to evaluate its success, including trader feedback, visitor numbers and public opinion. The findings will help determine the market's future structure.

Residents are encouraged to support the trial by attending and providing feedback. Market pitches remain available at £20, including the use of a gazebo, with optional electricity available at an additional cost.

For stall bookings or further information about trader eligibility, please contact 01323 841702 or email [email protected].