Hailsham Table Tennis Club benefits from council's community grants scheme

Hailsham Town Council has provided funding of £500 to Hailsham Table Tennis Club, one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups and voluntary associations as part of the Council's 2025/26 Community Grants Scheme.

A total of £12,215.47 has been awarded to a wide range of non-profit organisations, aimed at enhancing facilities, activities, and projects that benefit the residents of Hailsham. Such funds are intended to assist organisations that rely on public donations, fundraising, and volunteers to deliver valuable services to the community

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Hailsham Town Council for its generous grant, which will enable us to continue to provide extra coaching for our up-and-coming junior players," said Diane Griggs on behalf of Hailsham Table Tennis Club. "The grant will also enable us to keep our nets, tables and other equipment in good condition."

Hailsham Table Tennis Club meets at the James West Community Centre (Brunel Drive) on Tuesdays (10.30am-12.00pm) and Wednesdays (7.30pm-9.30pm).

The club's aim is to provide a friendly, inclusive and welcoming space benefitting the physical and mental health of all those participating, regardless of age and ability.

Minimal charges apply for table tennis sessions and all equipment can be supplied and first sessions are offered free of charge.

To contact Hailsham Table Tennis Club, call 07594 680197 or for further information visit their Facebook page.

The Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Chris Bryant commented: "The Town Council is pleased to offer a grant of £500 to Hailsham Table Tennis Club for the maintenance of existing equipment and the additional training for their younger players."

"This is a fantastic club that provides much enjoyment for those who attend sessions and take part in tournaments. Furthermore, I'm very impressed by the players' enthusiasm and skill, along with the excellent playing facilities the club enjoys at the James West Community Centre!"

"Our grant scheme is the primary means through which the Town Council offers funding and support to the voluntary sector. Typically, voluntary groups and charities rely on public donations, fundraising efforts, and the dedication of volunteers who generously give their time."

"Small grants such as these are a valuable addition to this mix and can make a considerable difference to them when planning and funding a worthwhile project."

A full list of recipients of the Community Grants Scheme can be found here.

Due to an under-spend in the 2025/26 grants budget, a second round of grant applications will commence later this year whereby the remaining £3,784 (with a starting budget of £16,000) will be shared among successful applicants. The new deadline for applications will be announced soon.