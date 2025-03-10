Hailsham to celebrate Sussex Day in June

Hailsham Town Council is bringing the community together to celebrate this year's Sussex Day, with a free family event taking place in Vicarage Field on Saturday 21st June, from 8.30am to 1pm.

Celebrating all things Sussex, the event will feature an range of market stalls selling locally produced items and an entertainment line-up including maypole dancing by local brownies and a live performance by Irish folk band Ceol Na Mara.

Further details, including entertainment, activities and confirmed stallholders trading at the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Hailsham Town Council's Sussex Day extravaganza is a free community event and will showcase what Hailsham and the surrounding area has to offer, including live music, delicious food, craft stalls and much more!" said Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts.

"We are proud to be part of the Sussex community and our event aims to showcase many of the things that makes the county - and indeed Hailsham - so good with a wide range of stalls, activities and live entertainment from the local area on the day."

"Saturday 21st June is set to be an exciting day for our town and the Town Council is delighted to be hosting a Sussex Day event, which I'm confident will support our community in all the wonderful things they are doing locally. The event promises to be a delightful celebration of Hailsham and Sussex's local heritage - and its community spirit."

"Furthermore, we are pleased to welcome some of our regular market traders who have supported us in the past, and some new stallholders too."

"So, mark the date in your diaries and come along and join us as we celebrate Sussex Day together. Follow our website and social media pages for updates from now until then. We look forward to seeing you there!"

Sussex Day is the county day for the historic county of Sussex and is celebrated on 16th June each year to celebrate its rich heritage. The official Sussex Day takes place on St Richard's Day, the feast day of St Richard of Chichester, Sussex's patron saint. The date marks the anniversary of the translation of St Richard's body from its original burial place in the nave of Chichester Cathedral to an elaborate shrine at the cathedral on 16th June 1276.

For further information on events organised by the Town Council, please call 01323 841702 or email [email protected].