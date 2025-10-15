Hailsham to host Gournay-en-Bray dignitaries for twinning anniversary celebrations

The Hailsham & District Twinning Association is organising a special reception on Saturday [25 October] in the Fleur de Lys Meeting Room, Market Street, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the town's twinning with Gournay-en-Bray in Normandy, France.

The event will welcome local dignitaries, including Town Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant, who will host the reception, alongside fellow town councillors, members of both the Hailsham & District and Gournay-en-Bray Twinning Associations, and Francis Larcheveque, Gournay-en-Bray's Municipal Councillor of Security.

The celebrations will continue with an official anniversary dinner at the Blackstock Country Estate in Hellingly on Saturday 26 November.

To mark the occasion, the Town Council will also display the French flag at the Hailsham War Memorial from 24th to 27th October.

A Lasting Connection

Hailsham's partnership with Gournay-en-Bray was formally established in October 2000, when the original Twinning Charter was signed in Hailsham. This was later renewed in 2011, cementing a bond that has fostered cultural exchange, friendship and community spirit for a quarter of a century.

Over the years, the Association has organised countless group visits, exchanges and cultural activities for residents of both towns. These have included sightseeing trips, carnivals, music and choral festivals, sporting events and social gatherings. Members also enjoy a vibrant local programme of events in Hailsham, such as quizzes, cream teas, picnics and cycling trips.

Membership is open to all at £10 per person annually, or £40 for groups.

Supporting Community Links

Earlier this year, Hailsham Town Council awarded the Twinning Association a £1,500 grant as part of its 2025/26 Community Grants Scheme. The funding will help cover the costs of the anniversary celebrations and support the Association’s wider programme of cultural and social activities.

Town Mayor, Cllr Chris Bryant, said: "The Twinning Association does an excellent job organising cultural exchanges between Hailsham and its twin town in France, Gournay-en-Bray. This 25th anniversary of the signing of the twinning charter will be a celebration not only of the enduring friendship between our towns but also of the values of cooperation and mutual respect that bind us together."

"Twinning is about far more than official visits - it is about people, relationships and the opportunities we create for learning, sharing and building friendships that span generations. I look forward to welcoming our friends from Gournay-en-Bray and to celebrating the many achievements of this important partnership."

Town Clerk, John Harrison, added: "The Council is proud to support the Twinning Association, whose work has had such a positive impact on our local community. Their programme of events and exchanges brings people together, broadens horizons and fosters a sense of unity with our European neighbours"

"This 25th anniversary is a milestone worth celebrating, and I hope it inspires more residents to get involved with the Association and experience the benefits of international friendship and cooperation first-hand."