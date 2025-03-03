Hailsham town centre post office: New opening times

The Hailsham town centre Post Office's opening hours have now changed and from today [March 3] are as follows:

Mondays to Friday: 9am-5pm

9am-5pm Saturdays: 9am-1pm

In addition to banking services being available at the post office, a pop-up Banking Hub currently will operate imminently from within the Post Office. This essential community facility will be temporary, until such time as permanent premises in the town centre are acquired.

Similar to a traditional banking branch, Banking Hubs are centrally located spaces with professional, face to face counter services provided by the major high street bank. The Town Council, as the local lead in its delivery, was instrumental in the campaign to establish a Banking Hub in Hailsham, following the recent closure of local bank branches.

When set up, the Hailsham Banking Hub will operate from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday (including lunch times). The community banking representation rota will be as follows:

Monday: Barclays

Barclays Tuesday: Lloyds

Lloyds Wednesday: Natwest

Natwest Thursday: HSBC

HSBC Friday: Halifax

Residents, businesses and community organisations are encouraged to use the interim Banking Hub in the same way as their own bank, including services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, opening an account, paying in cheques and financial advice.

The new hub will complement existing banking services for individuals and businesses already provided in-branch at the High Street Post Office, which include normal bank transactions and business deposits.

"We have worked hard to deliver banking services that are accessible to individual and business banking customers," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Town Council's Post Office Sub-Committee.

"Our commitment to delivering an interim Banking Hub at the town centre Post Office means that we can help to re-establish complete banking services in Hailsham whilst we work with Cash Access UK to secure permanent premises.

"The fact that we were awarded the franchise for a Banking Hub here in Hailsham is a victory for our town and is testament to the huge amount of work carried out by the Post Office Sub-Committee, including the drafting of business plans and numerous interviews along the way.

"We have invested a considerable amount of time towards the whole process from day one."

The Post Office, located at 10 Hailsham High Street, has received further positive feedback from residents and customers, again praising the branch team for its customer service, providing access to banking services amid recent bank branch closures, and for responding to community needs.

Some recent feedback received from customers via social media or the Town Council's website:

"I couldn’t manage without the Post Office. I can access every service I need, from car tax, passport photos, paying money into my bank and posting and collecting Evri parcels, to name but a few."

"The staff are knowledgeable and professional."

"A real asset to our High Street."

"So pleased to have the [post office] team with their expertise and always a cheerful service."

"Our great community asset."

"I commented about the great service provided for replacement passports and, as the assistant predicted, they arrived 7 days later. Fantastic!"

"We had to renew our passports this week, so we used the service at the Post Office. It was so easy and really recommend it."

"Well done everyone. An amazing achievement for your community."

"Checking service was a great facility. Knowledgeable staff too."

"It's great to have a Post Office, it's definitely a much-needed service."

"I hadn't realised you can pay cheques in at the Post Office. I am pleased to hear it."

"Always a smile [and] an excellent service from the post office team, long may it continue."

"Thank you to all the staff there for their excellent service."

"The staff are pleasant, helpful and friendly.... and are a very valued part of our community."

Town Clerk and Postmaster, John Harrison said: "Since taking over the franchise for the town centre post office and ultimately saving the essential community facility from closure, the public have commended the Town Council and continue to show their appreciation by way of proving feedback online and in-person at the branch."

"It’s wonderful that our town centre post office is conveniently located for local businesses and residents, especially the elderly who often rely heavily on ease of access to local post office services."