Hailsham Town Council apologises to residents for website downtime

Hailsham Town Council would like to apologise to residents and website visitors for the recent period of downtime experienced on our official website, which was offline from Tuesday, August 12 until Monday, August 18.

The website is now back online and fully functional, following essential technical work which was required to maintain the long-term stability and security of the service.

The downtime was caused by a necessary change of nameservers and consequent security maintenance. During this process, the migration of our domain registry took longer than expected due to issues outside of the Town Council’s direct control.

Town Clerk John Harrison explained: "We understand how important our website is as a source of up-to-date information for residents and visitors. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unexpected delay in bringing the site back online. While the work carried out was necessary to strengthen the security and reliability of our online services, we appreciate that the extended downtime may have been frustrating for some.

Hailsham Town Council Offices, Market Street

"We are pleased to confirm that the website is now running smoothly again, and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding."

The Town Council’s website is a key communication tool, providing the community with news updates, information on council services and local events, access to official documents and details of meetings. Ensuring the site’s security and resilience is therefore a top priority, particularly as demand for online access to information continues to grow.

During the downtime, the Town Council continued to provide important updates via social media channels, the local press and through notices displayed at the Council Offices and around the town.

Nevertheless, it is acknowledged that the absence of the website caused inconvenience for many people seeking information, and for that the Council offers its full apologies.