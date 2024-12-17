Hailsham Town Council Christmas opening times

The Town Council Office, temporarily located at the Station Youth Centre in Western Road, Hailsham, will close for the Christmas holidays at 1pm on Tuesday 24th December and re-open at 9am on Thursday 2nd January 2025.

Information on all services can be found on the Town Council's website, in addition to the notice boards located in Vicarage Field and the Council offices at its temporary location at The Station Youth Centre in Western Road.

Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road will remain open for visitors over the Christmas period and the high street post office will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The Station Youth Centre and other clubs/activities organised by Hailsham Youth Service will close on Friday 20th December and reopen on Monday 6th January 2025.

Hailsham Town Mayor and Staff

Please note the Town Council will operate its 24-hour emergency phone line for residents during the Christmas holidays, to report damage to or request an urgent repair for Town Council maintained buildings and grounds only. The number to call is 07946 211045.

Message from the Hailsham Town Clerk, John Harrison:

"On behalf of the Town Council, I would like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.

It has once again been a very busy year for the Council and we have achieved a great deal over the last 12 months by careful budgeting, working together with partners and the local community.

Our achievements over the year would not have been possible without the combined effort and dedication of town council staff and members, project partners, local organisations, businesses and of course, residents. I would like to personally thank everyone concerned and all those involved in our activities and projects for their support in making all of this possible.

Hailsham is a great town, and I know that we can rise to the challenges it has been given in recent months and indeed will continue to experience over the course of the next year in light of the cost-of-living issue and other economic factors. I am very proud of this community.

Once again, I wish you a very happy Christmas and a prosperous and healthy 2025."