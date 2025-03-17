Hailsham Town Council inviting local businesses to trade at street market

Organisers of the Hailsham Street Market are encouraging local small businesses to give trading at the market a try, whether they are experienced traders or a first-time, budding entrepreneurs who would like to sell their wares to new customers.

The market, organised and managed by the Town Council, takes place in Vicarage Field every first and third Saturday of the month from 8.30am to 1pm, and items on sale include selling locally produced items such as food and crafts, as well as personalised gifts, confectionery and more.

Some of the local producers operating at the new market already sell goods in other local markets in the southeast.

Several new traders have been welcomed to the regular market in recent months, including Creative Records (music, records and music memorabilia), Barks & Baths (dog grooming services), Greens Country Store (natural dog treats and bedding plants) and Print Boss (3D printing - toys, decorations and crafting accessories).

The continuation of the Hailsham Street Market, which was launched in August 2013, is just one of many projects being carried out by the Town Council’s Communities Committee, aimed at improving retail opportunities locally and increasing footfall within the town.

"I’m delighted that Hailsham Street Market continues to operate," said Communities Committee Chair, Cllr Alexa Clarke. "It goes without saying that we have seen some steady growth in terms of the number of new traders last year, but we definitely need more traders to keep the market going and to help boost the local economy in the process. We're keen to support local businesses and give new traders the chance to sell their goods in the town centre at our street market."

"We have a flexible structure in place to offer opportunities to stallholders who are unable to commit to hiring a stall at every market event. So please do get in touch with us to book a stall at the next available opportunity."

Cllr Clarke added: "By supporting local producers, growers, suppliers and offering them the opportunity to sell locally - markets are an ideal way of showcasing the diverse range of products available in Hailsham and, as well as calling out for new traders to benefit from selling at the market, I’d encourage shoppers to come down to Vicarage Field on the first and third Saturday of the month and support independent trade."

The cost of a market pitch is currently £20 if traders require a gazebo, supplied by the Town Council - and only £10 if traders supply their own gazebo.

To book a stall or to discuss trader eligibility criteria, call 01323 841702 or email [email protected].