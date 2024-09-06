Hailsham Town Council supporting new Play Safety Week campaign

Hailsham Town Council is proud to support the new annual Play Safety Week campaign, which takes places this year for the first time from Monday 9th September to Sunday 15th September.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aims of the campaign, set up by the Register of Play Inspectors International (RPII), is to raise awareness about play safety and what it means. For more information, please visit the Play Safety Week website: Home - Play Safety Week.

The RPII also wants the campaign to highlight the need for proper safety measures in playgrounds and recreational areas to ensure that children can enjoy their playtime without unnecessary risks. It also encourages the active supervision of children during play to reduce the chances of injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To coincide with the Play Safety Week campaign, the Town Council is publishing information about its commitment to the safety of its playgrounds.

Hailsham Town Council Maintenance Operative Christian Letschka

Maintenance Operative and ROSPA-trained safety inspector, Christian Letschka, carries out regular checks on the Town Council's play areas, to ensure they are safe for use and meet specific safety standards and requirements.

With the success of the complete refurbishment of the play area in Western Road recently and major upgrades to other playgrounds across the town this year - bringing them up to optimum standard - the play inspector is keen to issue information on the Town Council's commitment to ensuring the safety of children who use outdoor play equipment.

"All equipment on Council-maintained play areas conforms to strict health and safety guidelines," said Mr Letschka. "Regular safety checks are carried out at the various play areas to ensure they are not damaged by vandalism or natural wear and tear, in addition to development work to improve the quality of play areas where necessary."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All inspections are documented. General site checks cover access, footpaths, signage, fences and other barriers, gates, benches, litter bins and surfacing. Furthermore, each item of play equipment is checked in relation to its supports, moving and static parts, seats, safety features, means of access and safety surfacing."

"All findings are recorded and acted upon, and repairs are carried out urgently if necessary either in-house or via reputable contractors. Remedial action is taken as quickly as possible to ensure the safety of children using the play equipment."

"Additionally, litter, glass and any other debris are removed from the play areas daily where possible."

Hailsham Town Council currently maintains play areas at the following sites:

Battle Road (BN27 1UA)

Stroma Gardens (BN27 3AZ)

Quinnell Drive (BN27 1QN)

Western Road (BN27 3DG)

Maurice Thornton Playing Field (BN27 2JZ)

If you notice any problems with play areas or wish to report of any damage to equipment, please call the Town Council on 01323 841702 (during office hours) or by email.