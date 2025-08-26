Hailsham Town Council supports local arts with grant to Hailsham Choral Society

Hailsham Town Council has awarded a £500 grant to Hailsham Choral Society as part of its 2025/26 Community Grants Scheme, aimed at supporting local community groups and voluntary organisations. This is one of several grants allocated to a range of non-profit organisations that work to enhance the lives of Hailsham residents.

A total of £12,215.47 has been distributed to a variety of initiatives, with the funds designed to support projects that benefit the public, particularly those that rely on donations, fundraising and volunteers to offer their valuable services.

Commenting on the grant, Town Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant said: "We're proud to support Hailsham Choral Society with a £500 grant. Their contribution to our town's cultural life is invaluable, and we are committed to helping maintain the vibrancy of Hailsham's creative community."

"I've had the pleasure of attending one of the Society's concerts already since becoming Mayor in May, and I'm looking forward to going along to their next one in September as part of the Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture."

"I'm appreciative of Musical Director Jozik Kotz and the entire choir for their dedication in delivering exceptional performances for both residents and visitors."

He added: "We're incredibly fortunate to have such a thriving choral group in Hailsham. I encourage anyone who enjoys singing to consider joining and becoming part of this wonderful community."

The Hailsham Choral Society, a well-established choir with around 70 singers, is renowned for its diverse repertoire - ranging from classical and choral pieces to more contemporary works. Their concerts, held year-round in Hailsham and Eastbourne, include performances in November, at Christmas, in the spring and early summer. The Society frequently collaborates with professional soloists and orchestras but also offers more relaxed programmes featuring lighter pieces such as folk songs and choral favourites.

Currently welcoming new members of all vocal ranges, the Society also hosts social events including workshops and coffee mornings. Rehearsals are held every Thursday evening at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall and newcomers are always encouraged to join.

For more information about joining the Society or attending upcoming concerts, please visit: www.hailshamchoral.org.