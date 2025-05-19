Hailsham Town Council takes on responsibility for additional community noticeboard

The Town Council has agreed to take on day-to-day maintenance of an additional public noticeboard in Hailsham, to complement existing advertising provision and further promote information on the Council's services, as well as local events and community group activities.

Wealden District Council recently approached the Town Council to advise that they have erected a new community information board on the Cuckoo Trail (close to the Tesco superstore), of which the Town Council has agreed to take on responsibility for the noticeboard's content.

The adoption of the new noticeboard on the Cuckoo Trail follows the recent installation of five other boards on public open spaces maintained by the Town Council, including those situated at the Western Road Recreation Ground, Maurice Thornton Playing Fields, Common Pond and Hailsham Country Park (lake car park and near Holyhead Close).

The Town Council's public noticeboards complement other advertising provision on the Council's services and facilities, as well as helping members of the community who may not have access social media or be electronically connected.

The noticeboards are also used to display other news on Town Council business and councillor contact information, as well as details of any public consultations taking place in the town.

Hailsham Town Council also maintains noticeboards in Vicarage Field (adjacent to the war memorial) and at the Town Council Offices in Market Street (reopening to the public in the coming weeks).

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook said: "With a significant number of local residents using the internet and social media platforms on a daily basis, much information is shared electronically. However, the last thing we want is for residents who do not use smart phones, tablets or computers to miss out on community information or details on the Town Council's facilities.

"Whilst we already maintain noticeboards in the town, taking on responsibility for additional boards can help to ensure that as many people as possible are kept up to date on local information, including town events, ward councillor contact details, public engagement opportunities and more."

The Town Council currently offers a free advertising service for Hailsham-based community groups, voluntary associations, sports clubs and charities on its website and public noticeboard in Vicarage Field and at the Town Council office reception area. Advertising material should be provided in A4/portrait format only.

If your community group, voluntary association or registered charity offers a service that is of benefit to local residents, you can list details within the Town Council's promotional network free of charge. The Council will be happy to also organise links from its website to your website.

For more information contact the Town Council on 01323 841702 or by email: [email protected].