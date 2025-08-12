Hailsham Town Council to launch residents' advice surgery

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of a new residents' surgery - 'Hailsham's Viewpoint' - aimed at strengthening ties between local councillors and the community - and giving residents a regular forum to raise questions and concerns.

Starting on Thursday, August 21 and taking place at the Town Council Offices in Market Street from 3pm to 6.30pm, the new residents' surgery will take place every six weeks and operate on a drop-in basis, allowing residents to attend without needing to book an appointment. The sessions will be hosted by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hailsham.

These informal drop-in events will provide members of the public with the opportunity to speak directly discuss a wide range of local matters, from Town Council services and facilities to broader community issues. Whether residents have a specific concern or simply want to find out more about the Council's work, the surgeries are designed to be accessible, welcoming and informative.

"These surgeries are part of our ongoing commitment to transparency, accessibility and open communication with the community," said the Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Chris Bryant.

Hailsham Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr Colin Mitchell

"The Deputy Mayor and I want to ensure that all residents feel they have a voice and a direct link to their local council. By creating a regular space for these conversations to happen, we're making it easier than ever for people to be heard."

Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr Colin Mitchell, added: "Being available and approachable is at the heart of good public service. These surgeries will give residents the chance to engage with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor face-to-face, ask questions, raise issues or just chat about what's happening in their area. It's a vital step toward better community engagement and responsiveness."

People should be aware of the Hailsham Town Council's responsibilities when dropping in to residents' surgeries. The Town Council maintains key local amenities including parks, public open spaces, cemeteries, children's play areas, allotments and community halls. It also operates the Hailsham Youth Service, is the franchisee for the town centre post office, and organises some town events.

With these responsibilities in mind, 'Hailsham's Viewpoint' offers a valuable opportunity for residents to gain greater insight into how the Town Council operates and the ways in which it serves the community.

Hailsham Town Mayor, Cllr Chris Bryant

In addition to the Town Council Offices in Market Street, future surgeries will be held at a rotating set of venues across different parts of Hailsham. This approach ensures that the surgeries are accessible to all residents, no matter where they live.

Cllr Mitchell added: "By going to the people, rather than expecting them to come to us, we aim to make it easier for everyone to have their say."

Further details, including a schedule of upcoming dates and venues for subsequent residents' surgeries, will be announced soon via the Town Council website (hailsham-tc.gov.uk), local press, social media and community noticeboards. All residents are encouraged to attend and take part.