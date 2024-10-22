Hailsham Town Council to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Town Council is making initial plans for a special event in the town centre with street party vibes next year, to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Taking place in Vicarage Field on Saturday 10th May 2025, the event will feature a market selling locally sourced produce, personalised gifts, accessories and clothing, as well as food stands, activity stalls, a period-style mobile hairdresser and live entertainment.

A live band will be booked soon and an area will be created with seating in Vicarage Field for people to dance to 1940s-style music. A local dance school, Hailsham FM and Hailsham Farmers' Market have expressed an interest in the event and may also be attending.

Further details on the entertainment line-up and activities will be announced in the near future.

Hailsham War Memorial

Further preparations are also under way by the Town Council, Royal British Legion Hailsham & District branch and Hailsham Parish Church for this year’s Remembrance Day Parade and Service, to commemorate those who have sacrificed their lives in the armed forces and civilian members of Britain and the Commonwealth who also lost their lives.

The Town Mayor will join fellow councillors and representatives from the Armed Forces, their families, veterans and local organisations for a Remembrance Sunday Morning Service at Hailsham Parish Church on Sunday 10th November (details and time to be announced).

After the Morning Service, there will be a Parade of the Hailsham & District Standard followed by Armed Forces veterans and local dignitaries together with Hailsham army and air cadets from the car park adjacent to the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field. Anyone wishing to join the parade is asked to arrive at the Charles Hunt Centre (time to be announced) and to report to the Parade Master on arrival.

The Parade will finish at the Hailsham War Memorial, in time for a wreath laying service, playing of the Last Post and two minutes silence at 11am, at which members of the public are also invited to attend.

Any community organisation wishing to lay a wreath at the service at the war memorial will need to contact the local Royal British Legion branch as early as possible by sending an email to: [email protected].

Immediately after the service at the War Memorial, attendees are warmly invited to return to Hailsham Parish Church for hot drinks as in previous years.

Hailsham High Street and Vicarage Lane will be closed from 9.30am to noon on the day.

"The Remembrance Service is an opportunity and a time for us to reflect and remember the sacrifices made both in the past and in current conflicts and thank them," said Communities Committee Chair Cllr Alexa Clarke, urging people to take time out to remember the fallen. "It is important that as a community we continue to remember those who lost their lives for their country and the Act of Remembrance continues to be of great significance to the people of Hailsham, including the members and staff of the Town Council."

"It is a privilege for the Town Council to be supporting The Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch again in terms of organising this year's Remembrance Day events - and marking the occasion - and I would encourage as many people as possible to come along and pay their respects."

For further information on forthcoming Remembrance Day Services, call Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 during office hours (Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm).