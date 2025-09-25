Hailsham Town Council to purchase 'Hive' stage for town and community events

Hailsham Town Council has agreed to purchase 'The Hive', a 'pre-loved', versatile mobile stage that will be used at a wide range of future town events and council-run activities.

The stage will play a central role at popular events such as the annual Christmas Lights Switch-On, event markets and other town centre celebrations, as well as public consultations. It will also be used to support Hailsham Youth Service activities, bringing greater opportunities for local young people to showcase their talents, as well as enhancing the experience at community events throughout the year.

In addition to its use by the Town Council, there are plans for the stage to be made available for hire by local community groups and organisations in the future, providing an affordable and practical solution for staging performances, presentations and celebrations across the town.

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee, said: "The purchase of the Hive stage marks an exciting investment in Hailsham's future events and activities. By having our own stage, we are not only reducing long-term hire costs but also creating new opportunities for community engagement and entertainment.

"This asset will add real value to our programme of town centre events, from the Christmas Lights Switch-On to specialist event markets, while also giving local groups and young people a platform to share their creativity and entertainment talents."

"Importantly, this project is about inclusivity – ensuring that our facilities can be used by and benefit the whole community. We look forward to seeing the Hive stage become a focal point for celebration, talent and togetherness in Hailsham."

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Communities Committee, added: "What excites me most about the Hive stage is the potential it brings for people of all ages to come together and enjoy cultural, musical and community activities in a fresh and vibrant way.

"This is more than a piece of equipment – it's an investment in the social life of Hailsham. The stage will help create a lively atmosphere at our events, encourage participation and make it easier for groups to put on performances that bring joy and strengthen community spirit."

"I am confident that the Hive stage will become a well-loved feature of our town events, helping us to grow our reputation as a place where community, creativity, and celebration thrive."

Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager, said: "From a practical perspective, the Hive stage will make a huge difference to how we plan and deliver events. Having a professional stage means we can set up more efficiently, adapt to different locations and provide a much safer and more reliable platform for performers and speakers. It’s a real step forward in terms of infrastructure."

"The investment will also give us more flexibility when it comes to supporting community events. Instead of solely relying on external providers, we'll be able to offer a high-quality stage directly, which not only saves money but also helps local groups put on the kind of events that bring people together. I’m really looking forward to seeing it in action at our next big town celebration."

Details on how community groups can access the Hive stage for their own events will be confirmed in due course.