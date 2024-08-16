Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry Carpenter has been elected as councillor for the West Ward on Hailsham Town Council.

Liberal Democrat candidate Mr Carpenter was voted in during the by-election held on Thursday [15 August] having received 195 votes.

The vacancy arose in May and his election now brings the Council's membership back up to 18 town councillors.

Mr Carpenter, a long-term resident and taxi driver, states that among the reasons for putting his name forward to become a town councillor was to help make Hailsham an even better place to live, work and visit. In particular, Mr Carpenter has an interest in improved sports facilities provision in the town.

Barry Carpenter

He said: "I'm privileged to have been elected to serve the people of Hailsham West ward and look forward to serving as a useful member of the Town Council team. I'm interested in working for you, the residents, and helping to make Hailsham a better and safer town to live, work and visit."

"Hailsham is a vibrant community and I feel that I have much to offer in terms of finding solutions to some of the current challenging situations that affect the local area. I have a good understanding of local needs and will do my best to support the community in going forward in the future."

Town Clerk John Harrison, welcoming Mr Carpenter on to the Town Council, said: "I'm delighted Barry has been elected to represent this ward. He was a good candidate and I'm confident that he will get involved in the local community and promote close links between the Council and residents."

“I look forward to working with Barry in the future and wish him every success in his role as town councillor."

Mr Carpenter will hold office until the normal election of all town councillors which will take place in May 2027.

The political make up of Hailsham Town Council since the by-election:

10 Liberal Democrat councillors

5 Independent councillors

3 Conservative councillors

Three other candidates stood for election:

Jordan Beech (Independent): 93 votes

Mickey Caira (Reform UK): 122 votes

James Cottenham (Conservative): 122 votes

The number of ballot papers issued was 534 (17.94% turnout)