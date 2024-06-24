Hailsham town councillors pay their respects at Armed Forces Day service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town councillors joined representatives from the Royal British Legion at a special service held at the Hailsham War Memorial on Sunday (June 23) to support Armed Forces Day 2024.

At the service, thanks were given for the contribution made by members of the Armed Forces, past and in the present, in serving the country.

Armed Forces Day provides an opportunity for people to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving personnel to Service families, veterans and cadets. It also marks the culmination of a week of celebrations, which began on Monday, June 24, and includes Reserves' Day (June 26) which provides the country with an opportunity to recognise its Reserve Forces.

Town Clerk John Harrison said: "Armed Forces Day aims to raise public awareness of the contribution made to our country by those who serve and have served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces. Furthermore, it gives us all an opportunity to show our respect, gratitude and support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community.

Armed Forces Day Service in Hailsham.

"Local councillors are always honoured, alongside members of the public, to commemorate the heroics of so many men and women who make up the Armed Forces community including veterans, serving troops and their families and new recruits. It’s wonderful that people turn out each year to celebrate Armed Forces Week and show their support."

Mr Harrison added: “Since Armed Forces Day was launched in the UK, we in Hailsham have proudly flown the Armed Forces Day flag as a symbol of our appreciation for all that our Armed Forces do to keep us safe."

Preparations are also under way by the Town Council, Royal British Legion Hailsham & District branch and Hailsham Parish Church for this year's Remembrance Day Parade and Service, to commemorate those who have sacrificed their lives in the armed forces and civilian members of Britain and the Commonwealth who also lost their lives.

Town councillors and staff will join representatives from the Armed Forces, their families, veterans and local organisations for a Remembrance Sunday Morning Service at Hailsham Parish Church on Sunday, November 10, before a parade of the Hailsham & District Standard and service at Hailsham War Memorial.