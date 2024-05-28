Hailsham Town Council's annual accounts available to view from June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham Town Council's Annual Accounts for the year ending March 31, 2024 will be available for members of the public to view at the Town Council Offices from Monday, June 3.

The documents which report the financial position of the Council at the end of the year and all income and expenditure transactions throughout the annual period.

Any person interested will have the opportunity to inspect and make copies of the documents, including the unaudited Annual Return and all books, deeds, contracts, bills, vouchers and receipts.

These documents are available on reasonable notice to view at the Town Council Offices in Market Street on application to Mrs M. Webber, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE (or by email: [email protected]) between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm on weekdays from Monday 3rd June until Friday 12th July 2024.

Hailsham Town Council Offices, Market Street.

From Friday, July 5 to Friday, July 12, the accounts will be available to view at the former Free Church building in Western Road (due to the temporary relocation of the Town Council Offices).

"All local authorities are required by law to produce an annual accounts document at the end of the financial year, which is made available to members of the public to view," said Responsible Finance Officer Michelle Webber.

"These accounts, which have been presented in an easy-to-understand, user-friendly format, demonstrate to tax-payers effective stewardship for public money, whilst allowing them to hold us to account by seeing where their money goes."

"Open local government is essential for good democracy and that's why councils make their income and expenditure details available to the public - everyone has a right to know how their taxes are spent."