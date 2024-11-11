Hailsham Town Council's public enquiries desk re-opened to the public

Hailsham Town Council's public enquiries desk and reception area has now reopened, following the completion of roofing work and other refurbishments at the Station Youth Centre in Western Road.

The new youth centre is currently being used to house the Town Council Offices and public reception area on a temporary basis, to allow for the completion of necessary electrical rewiring works at the Inglenook/Fleur de Lys building in Market Street.

The public enquiries desk remains open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4pm. The public telephone number and email address is also unchanged whilst staff operate from the Western Road premises: 01323 841702 / [email protected].

The reception area includes a resident and visitor information point, offering a one-stop pick-up point for enquiries and a wide range of locally produced leaflets, brochures and other information, which are readily available.

The Station, Western Road, Hailsham

The information point is staffed to offer free help and advice for day visitors and group travel organisers on attractions, guided tours, festivals, accommodation and events in the locality, as well as details on places to visit in nearby areas.

Free help and information are also available to residents on local and council services, community safety, general consumer advice and public transport – including timetables for selected local buses.

Residents and visitors can also learn more about the town’s heritage and historical significance by walking the Hailsham Heritage Trail, copies of the map/guide are available to purchase for £2 from reception. The Trail includes historical pictures and information on buildings and locations of interest, and the map itself directs people around the town centre and its outskirts passing through the sites of interest.

Also, visitors can learn more about the town thanks to a new guidebook published by the Town Council. The new guide provides a brief history of Hailsham, as well as information on local public services, education and schools, health facilities and housing. The publication will also include details of the responsibilities of the town, district and county councils, and contain sections on sporting and recreational facilities, local entertainment, events and town festivities, for people considering moving to Hailsham.

The guide features a directory of local services, useful contact details and a road map of the town, plus a separate map highlighting the different wards within the parish.

Copies are available to purchase at the temporary reception area for £1.

"We are delighted that refurbishment work at the new youth service building has now been completed and the temporary Town Council Offices and reception area have reopened to the public," said Corporate Services Manager, Emily Hastings. "Furthermore, work will soon get under way to make the necessary electrical improvements to the Inglenook premises in Market Street and we look forward to moving back in!"

"The temporary relocation of the public reception to Western Road means we can continue to deliver services to Hailsham residents, including front-of-house public enquiries."