Hailsham Town guidebook available for visitors and new residents

Visitors to Hailsham and the surrounding area can learn more about the town thanks to a new guidebook published by the Town Council.

The new guide provides a brief history of Hailsham, as well information on local public services, education and schools, health facilities and housing. The publication will also include details of the responsibilities of the town, district and county councils, and contain sections on sporting and recreational facilities, local entertainment, events and town festivities, for people considering moving to Hailsham.

The guide also features a directory of local services, useful contact details and a road map of the town, plus a separate map highlighting the different wards within the parish.

Copies are available to purchase for £1 at the Town Council Offices (via the temporary premises at The Station Youth Centre in Western Road).

"This guide has been produced with both residents and visitors to Hailsham in mind," said Corporate Services Manager Emily Hastings.

"As a historic market town, Hailsham attracts many people wishing to learn more about the past. The guide is intended as a starting point for them, as well as a practical reference document for people who are interested in what Hailsham has to offer in the way of leisure or recreational facilities, public services and amenities. Whatever you use the guide for, we hope you find it informative and helpful.

"Hailsham is, geographically, the largest inland settlement in East Sussex. Yet, whilst the town is undoubtedly moving with the times, it still retains its flavour as a market town. Hailsham has far more to offer than just shopping. You can go for a walk along the Cuckoo Trail, enjoy the wide-open space of the Country Park or the ancient Common Pond site, play sport in one of the recreation grounds or enjoy a drink and a meal in one of the many interesting local pubs, restaurants and cafes.

"More details of what Hailsham has to offer can be found on the Town Council website or at the Town Council offices, as well as full details of council officers, local councillors and of the work of the councils, council facilities, current news and forthcoming local events."

Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook commented: "Not only will the guide serve as an indispensable resource for the entirety of visitors' stay in Hailsham and provide useful information for people that have recently moved to the town, but it will complement the numerous smaller publications and attraction brochures that are already distributed through the Town Council Offices and local visitor enquiries desks."