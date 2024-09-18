Hailsham Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Festival draws to a close with the Nostalgia Fair on Saturday 21 September brings together all the nostalgia you can muster, on the Cattle Market site, Market Street, Hailsham from 11am to 4pm. This year promises to be better than ever. There will be a diverse selection of entertainment and stalls for all ages. There will be steam train rides, Punch and Judy, fairground rides, licenced bar, vintage ice cream van and Hailsham Lions' famous candy floss. Other attractions this year include horse and carriage rides around the town, dance displays, Marco - the Magic Man, live music from Rockin' Mike and plenty more. The Children's Fancy Dress competition with the best home-made costume will win a four-person ticket to Knockhatch Adventure Park. The competition starts at 12pm and Marco - the Magic Man will choose the winner. Entry to the Nostalgia Fair is free.

Hailsham Car Boot Sale and market is a great way to start a Friday. Go early 6am to 1pm and rummage for your bargains. Cars are just £8 and collected on set up on hard standing. There is also the onsite café. The market has a butcher, plants, iron monger and more and also the Mobile NatWest Bank which comes along at about 11am.

Hailsham Theatres comedy, Party Piece by Richard Harris runs until Saturday 21 September with both matinee at 2.30pm and evening at 7.30pm performances at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road, Hailsham. Tickets are £10 from Hailsham Festival

Citizens Advice Celebrate 85 years since its start in a horse box in 1939

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hailsham-theatres. This fast-paced and very funny play by Richard Harris is set in the back gardens of feuding neighbours. A string of hilarious disasters strike including a distinct lack of party guests, a burning garden shed, a marauding Zimmer frame and the prospect of an irate husband on the prowl.

There is a Festival Extra free event by Hailsham Choral and Les Choeurs du Pays de Bray on Saturday 28 September from 7.30 to 9.30pm at Hailsham Parish Church. Members of Hailsham Choral are looking forward to welcoming the choir of Gournay-en-Bray, Hailsham’s twin town, for the weekend of 27 to 29 September. They have a long-standing friendship with this choir having visited them several times and they have been there too.

I went and had a look around at the new Station Youth Hub last week. It is amazing. Hailsham’s youngsters are so lucky to have a space like this and The Manse next door is going to be great for smaller groups and outreach sessions. The hall has games tables, lounge sections, a large kitchen area and lots more. And, coming soon, a sports hall in the upper space. Oh, to be young again.

There is a Jumble Sale at Bodle Street Green village hall, BN27 4UB on Saturday 21 September from 2 to 4pm. Entry £1, children free. Refreshments available. Please bring donations along to the hall from 9.30am.

Citizens Advice Volunteers outside their Hailsham Offices last year with Nus Ghani MP

Nothing is Real is a tribute band dedicated to the Beatles. They are very talented and entertaining and if you want to be cast back to the Beatles’ hay-day then this is a must see event and it is free. After last year’s very popular 1963 albums show, Nothing is Real are to celebrate another 60th anniversary by performing the two 1964 albums, A Hard Days Night and Beatles for Sale plus their EP from that year, Long Tall Sally. Come along on Saturday 21 September to the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham BN27 1BG from 7pm for a fab four evening of singing along and getting to your feet for a dance too if you wish.

A MacMillan Coffee Morning is being hosted by Woodside Hall Nursing Home, Polegate Road, Hailsham BN27 3PQ (on the Polegate bypass) on Friday 27 September at 11am. Everyone is welcome.

If you have you got unwanted clothing, homeware or accessories gathering dust, drop them into the Demelza shop in Hailsham High Street to transform into vital funds which help to continue to deliver extraordinary care to extraordinary children. If you would like to become a volunteer, head to the website, or pop instore for a chat with one of the Team Demelza colleagues to find out more at www.demelza.org.uk/shop/our-charity-shops/hailsham.

Wealden Citizens Advice help over 4,000 residents every year by providing free, confidential, independent and impartial advice. “People come to us with all sorts of issues such as debt, benefit, housing or employment problems - our aim is to help them find a way forward and we could not do this without our volunteers.” They are in urgent need of new volunteers in their Hailsham and Uckfield offices. If you can help, contact Emma Lindsay, District Administrator, Wealden Citizens Advice on Tel: 01825 705723 Monday to Thursday. The branch offers advice by telephone Monday to Friday on 0808 278 7811​ or Text ADVICE with your name and postcode to 81400.

The Hailsham Historical & Natural History Society next meeting will take place on Wednesday 2 October at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham and on the first Wednesday of every month. Access is from Vicarage Field East Car Park (next to Waitrose). If you would like to come along to a meeting, visitors are very welcome to pay £2.50 on the door. Members attend talks free and membership is £14 annually, renewable each January. Enquiries: T: 01323 843102, M: 07850 893997, E: [email protected]. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30. This meeting will be a talk by Paul Endersby talking about Elsie Bowerman, A Titanic Survivor. In September, the Society resumed its programme after the summer break with a talk and slide show on Smuggler’s Paradise, Tales of the Cuckmere Haven presented by Kelly Van Doorn. The Kent and Sussex coastline in the 17th century gave easy access to smuggling with many laws targeting the illegal movement in and out of these counties. Smuggling came about by poor communities, failed economies and heavy taxes, with the government struggling to take control. The trade started with wool. In 1600 it was recorded that 1700 bales of wool were smuggled out of the country by major gangs. The punishment if caught was very severe. In 1739, the 44-year war with France kicked off, giving smugglers the opportunity to switch to brandy and tobacco resulting in a quarter of overseas trade in these products being smuggled. By 1748 peace reigned and duty relaxed. Smuggling peaked during the USA war of independence 1780 and, by 1792 the trade switched to gin from Holland. There was zero duty on gin leading to a roaring trade in Sussex and Cuckmere Haven being low-lying, exposed, vulnerable with very few dwellings was the perfect place for the smuggling trade. There were Derricks erected to haul the goods up the cliffs, and the Seven Sisters functioned as a beacon for the Europeans moving goods. At Cuckmere there were gangs of 200 to 300 men, Mayfield and Hawkhurst gangs being among them using Alfriston, which was a thriving smuggling village and Rye with their vast system of tunnels. By 1740 there was 2.5 million pounds of tea brought into Newhaven and Cuckmere, tobacco for pipes and rum, being 70% over proof, had to be watered down. With a coastal blockade in 1817, Martello towers and 250,000 soldiers home from the Napoleonic war, smuggling ended. Unattached soldiers and seamen were placed on nightly patrols and 1821 saw the Coast Guards set up. In 1746 the London Gazette printed a list of smugglers to name and shame. They were given a month to turn themselves in or given a death warrant.

Hailsham Town Christmas Market takes place in the town centre on Saturday 14 December from 8.30am to 3pm. There will be lots of stalls selling Christmas gifts, handmade goods, confectionery and other items. This year’s festive market event is set to be the biggest to date, taking place at three different sites: Vicarage Field (outdoor market and entertainment), Civic Community Hall (indoor market and entertainment) and the Hailsham Farmers’ Market at the Cattle Market site. There will be live music from the Sussex Stompers, special appearances by Star Wars-costumed performers Vader’s Raiders and Santa and his Sleigh (courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club). There will also be Festive refreshments. Hailsham Lions will have a stall selling roasted chestnuts, candy floss and mulled wine, with a racing pigs game for children. The Christmas fancy dress competition parade and a best dressed pet parade will be open to people of all ages. It will leave the Civic Community Hall at noon, going through Vicarage Field and proceeding down to the Cattle Market site where judging will take place and there will prizes for everyone entering the competitions. Sjaan Dance Academy will be joining in the festivities and dancing to music along the parade route. Hailsham Farmers’ Market will hold its Christmas event at the Cattle Market site and Wealden Brass will present a free concert of carols and Christmas music at Hailsham Parish Church from 2.30pm on the day. Market traders can apply for a stall by calling 01323 841702 or emailing [email protected].