Hailsham Town News

The Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture is over for another year and the Committee did a fantastic job of providing non stop entertainment for the people of Hailsham and beyond.

Hailsham Car Boot Sale and market is a great way to start a Friday. Go early 6am to 1pm and rummage for your bargains. Cars are just £8 and collected on set up on hard standing. There is also the onsite café. The market has a butcher, plants, iron monger and more and also the Mobile NatWest Bank which comes along at about 11am.

Hailsham Choral and Les Choeurs du Pays de Bray invite you to a free concert on Saturday 28 September from 7.30 to 9.30pm at Hailsham Parish Church. Members of Hailsham Choral are looking forward to welcoming the choir of Gournay-en-Bray, Hailsham’s twin town.

Please support your MacMillan Coffee Mornings being held this Friday across the town. Stevens & Carter Estate Agents from 10am to 12 noon, Hailsham Health Centre in Vicarage Field, has a table sale from 10.30am to 12.30pm and Woodside Hall Nursing Home, Polegate Road, Hailsham BN27 3PQ (on the Polegate bypass) has its Coffee Morning at 11am. Everyone is welcome.

The next meeting of the Historical Society will be a talk by Paul Endersby talking about Elsie Bowerman, a Titanic Survivor on Wednesday 2 October at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham. The Society meets on the first Wednesday of every month. Access is from Vicarage Field East Car Park (next to Waitrose). Visitors are very welcome to pay £2.50 on the door. 7 for 7.30pm start.

On the evening of Wednesday 18 September Hailsham Flower Club had the pleasure of welcoming Helen Hare who gave members a fabulous demonstration titled: Summer to Autumn and created some beautiful arrangements. Many members and visitors attended with a full sales table, great raffle and refreshments.

The new and upgraded outdoor gym at the Western Road Recreation Ground is now ready to use. As part of its continued commitment to improve its parks and open spaces in Hailsham, the Town Council project to replace the outdoor gym equipment has now been completed, part of a wider package of improvements to recreational facilities townwide.

The Festival may have closed its curtains, but you can still enjoy the Virtual Art Gallery, which showcases some of the talented 2d and 3d artists from our local area. Enjoy a lunchtime browse online at https://hailshamfestival.co.uk/virtual-art/

The very popular Hailsham Pavilion Film Poster Auction is back on Saturday 26 October from 10am. The auction catalogue is available from the box office or online at www.hailshampavilion.co.uk. There is also a film memorabilia stall with photos, production notes and posters. Home made cakes and refreshments will be available. All proceeds go to Hailsham Old Pavilion Society which keeps this cinema and live arts venue going.

Sussex Jazz presents The Complete History of Jazz, without the boring bits, in memory of Tim Lord on Friday 11 October at Bodle Street Green village hall, BN27 4UB. Enrico Tomasso on trumpet, Pete Long on Sax, Georgina Jackson on vocals and trumpet, Richard Pite on drums, Nick Dawson on piano and Dave Chamberlain on drums and bass. Tickets are £20 from Bodle Street Green Village Stores or email [email protected]. Visit www.sussexjazz.co.uk for more information.

Dippy Doodahs at the north end of Hailsham High Street has launched its Games Morning on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10am to 12 noon.

Residents will be pleased to learn that fifteen new sites have been announced for banking hubs, including Hailsham. Link, the UKs cash access and ATM network has confirmed this will be happening next year. Although the location of the new hub is not yet confirmed, residents say this is excellent news and a welcome relief following the closure of several bank branches in the town with more to shut soon.

Baby Bank and Beyond (South Wealden) CIC is asking for your help. They are seeking donations of boys winter clothing for 18 to 24 months, 3 to 4 years and 4 to 5 years. Also, winter shoes sizes 6 to 13, winter coats aged 2 to 5, baby baths and baby carriers. This Community Interest (not for profit) Company provides baby and children’s clothing, equipment, toys, bedding and toiletries to families in need. They cover Heathfield, Hailsham, Polegate, Pevensey, Eastbourne, Ringmer and Lewes. If you can help, please contact them on 07355 445502 or email [email protected].

Snowboard lessons will restart at Knockhatch Ski Centre in November, so get ready to hit the slopes. You will be able to book these from 7 October. Also, Ladies Night is making a comeback on Mondays starting in November. More details to follow.

The Hailsham Festival Creative Writing competitions and other entries are now available in the printed Anthology which will be available from the Lions Book Shop in Market Street, Hailsham from 26 September at £6.50. You can also purchase a copy online from Amazon. Alternatively, you can phone Pam on 01323 844020 and she will try and get a copy to you.

If you think you might be missing out on additional Financial Support, Wealden District Council are holding a drop in centre on Monday 7 October from 10am to 2pm at the Civic Community Hall, Hailsham.