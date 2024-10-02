Hailsham Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Hailsham can drop in to The Laurel Café and meet Cllr Paul Holbrook at his next Tea with the Mayor surgery taking place next Friday 11 October from 10am until 12 noon. You can drop in, no appointment needed, to obtain information or to make an enquiry about the services the Town Council provides, as well as discuss local issues and raise matters of concern.

One of the only local car boot sales left open in the area now the grass and field ones are not suitable, Hailsham Car Boot Sale and market is on a hard standing and is open all year round. It is a great way to start a Friday. Go early 6am to 1pm and rummage for your bargains. Cars are just £8 and collected on set up on hard standing. There is also the onsite Market Café for your breakfasts, light lunches and a range of cakes and other snacks. The market has a butcher, plants, iron monger and more and also the Mobile NatWest Bank which comes along at about 11am.

The Town Council is making initial plans for a special event in the town centre with street party vibes next year, to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Taking place in Vicarage Field on Saturday 10th May 2025, the event will feature a market selling locally sourced produce, personalised gifts, accessories and clothing, as well as food stands, activity stalls, a period-style mobile hairdresser and live entertainment. A live band will be booked soon and an area will be created with seating in Vicarage Field for people to dance to 1940s-style music. A local dance school, Hailsham FM and Hailsham Farmers’ Market have expressed an interest in the event and may also be attending. Further details on the entertainment line-up and activities will be announced in the near future.

Hailsham Allotment Society is holding its annual Pumpkin Competition on Sunday 20 October at Battle Road Allotment site. Come along and see the Biggest Pumpkin, Best Looking Pumpkin and the Ugliest Pumpkin on display from 10.30am. Voting is at 11am and prizegiving at 11.30am. All welcome.

Places are still available at Gallery North, 70 Hailsham High Street, on Workshops taking place throughout the rest of the month including: Weaving 2 day Workshop on 19 and 20 October from 10.30am to 4.30pm. This workshop led by Elda Abramson will equip participants with the knowledge and skills to continue weaving at home. Participants will create their own piece of work, guided by Elda throughout the day. All materials and small frame looms are supplied. Cost £50 for two day workshop. Refugees or those receiving benefits are excluded. There is also a Botanical Paper Garland Workshop on 23 October from 10am to 1pm. Make your own seasonal decorative garland with paper artist Emma Donovan using paper cut flowers and foliage. A fun, mindful activity that fuses watercolour painting and assemblage techniques to create something truly unique. No experience necessary. All materials provided. For further information and to book visit: https://artgallerynorth.co.uk/

Tickets are now available for East Sussex Circus School Halloween Show Spooky Circus Spectacular. A show performed by the Sixth Form Students. Tickets are just £2 per person for 2 nights only! The perfect family show for this October half term. Tickets from https://eastsussexschoolofcircusarts.co.uk/halloween.

It may only be October, but the Town Council’s Communities Committee is already getting into the festive spirit. Along with big plans for a string of events leading up to Christmas, to help make Hailsham look its festive best in December, businesses in Hailsham are being encouraged in advance to dress their shop windows and be in for a chance of winning this year’s Best Shop Window Christmas Display competition. Organised by the Communities Committee in partnership with Hailsham Forward, the competition is based on the criteria that covers all aspects of Christmas, including overall impression and visual impact, creativity and ideas, and innovative themed displays. Traders across the town, not just the town centre, are encouraged to create bright and decorative displays with special awards being given for the best efforts. All businesses which have a festive window display will automatically be included in the competition and judged incognito in mid-December. The Best Christmas Window Display competition comes ahead of a campaign to be launched by the Town Council to promote the town centre and encourage residents to carry out their Christmas shopping in Hailsham, therefore supporting the local economy.

Hailsham Writing Group next meets on Thursday 17 October and on the third Thursday of every month from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Gospel Mission, Station Road Hailsham on the corner of Garfield Road. This is a very relaxed and informal group of people who enjoy or have enjoyed writing. Whether the last time you put pen to paper and explored your creativity was at school or whether you are a budding writer hoping to get something published, members all enjoy either writing in the moment or taking writing projects away with them. Chat, giggle, make friends and get creative. All welcome. Just turn up or for more information call 07887 910150. Currently attendance £3. Refreshments provided.

Freedom Leisure Hailsham holiday club for children aged 6 to 12 will be kept entertained over the school holidays. You can visit the timetable on their website or call 01323 846755.

If you feel you are missing out on additional financial support for winter, go and speak to Wealden Benefit Advisors who can help you with home energy, employment matters, care needs, computer skills, benefits and more. Go along to the Civic Hall in Hailsham on Monday 7 October between 10am and 2pm to speak to our experts who will be happy to help you, no appointment needed.

Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir have their Autumn Concert supporting local charity You Raise Me Up, on Saturday 12 October at 7pm in Hailsham Parish Church, Vicarage Road, Hailsham BN27 1BJ. Adults are £7, children £5 from www.wegottickets.com. If you would like to know more about the choir visit hailshamvoices.co.uk.

World class jazz in Bodle Street Green. The next gig is on 11 October and features some of the finest musicians in Britain. Check out the website for more details at www.sussexjazz.co.uk. Tickets are bound to sell out fast. There is a pay bar (cash or card). Please note, a corkage fee applies if you bring your own drink.

There is a family firework spectacular at Grovelands School on Friday 25 October. Gates open at 5.30pm. Refreshments including pizza, fish and chips, hot and cold drinks, ice creams and doughnuts. There will be funfair rides, fun and games, local business stalls and fireworks by Frontier Fireworks at 7.30pm. Book tickets for a discounted price at www.pta-events.co.uk/frogs at £5 adults, £4 child, pre-school free.