Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hailsham Bonfire Society Procession, bonfire and fireworks night is on Saturday 19 October in the Town Centre and Western Road Recreation Ground from 7.30 to 10pm. Please be aware that the Freedom Leisure Centre will be closing at 4pm as the car park will be in use for this event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event will be as big as ever and features a grand torchlight procession, marching bands and fancy dress, as well as the bonfire and fireworks display. Find out all about the processions, the route, and much more by picking up a programme on sale in the town centre on 19 October. Bring your loose change to fill the buckets for local good causes. You can find out more by visiting the website at http://www.hailshambonfire.org.uk/.

Hailsham Allotment Society has its annual Pumpkin Competition this Sunday 20 October at Battle Road Allotment site. Come along from 10.30 to midday. All welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Friday Market and Car Boot Fair you could make a little money before Christmas or pick up some bits and bobs. This is a good place to start. It is on a hard standing and open all year round from 6am to 1pm. Cars are just £8 which is collected once you have unloaded. There is also the onsite Market Café for your breakfasts, light lunches and a range of cakes and other snacks. The market has a butcher, plants, iron monger and more and also the Mobile NatWest Bank which comes along at about 11am.

User (UGC) Submitted

This Saturday is Hailsham Street Market from 8.30am to 1pm in Vicarage Field. There will be locally produced food, crafts, clothing, household items, unique gifts and speciality stalls. Something for everyone. Supporting makers, growers and suppliers by giving them the opportunity to sell locally and showcase the diverse range of products available.

Free electric blanket testing is offered by East Sussex Fire Service on Monday 21 October at Hailsham Fire Station in Victoria Road, Hailsham BN27 2AY.

There is to be a Halloween Party on 25 October at the Yew Tree Inn at Chalvington and you are invited to join them for a spooktacular evening from 7pm. Live music. There will be a prize for the best dressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a family firework spectacular at Grovelands School on Friday 25 October. Gates open at 5.30pm. Refreshments including pizza, fish and chips, hot and cold drinks, ice creams and doughnuts. There will be funfair rides, fun and games, local business stalls and fireworks by Frontier Fireworks at 7.30pm. Book tickets for a discounted price at www.pta-events.co.uk/frogs at £5 adults, £4 child, pre-school free.

The next meeting of the Hailsham Historical and Natural History Society will take place on Wednesday 6 November at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30 start for AGM and Member’s Evening. At the meeting this month, Paul Endersby gave a talk about Elsie Bowerman: A Titanic Survivor. Elsie Bowerman was born in Tunbridge Wells, spent her adult years in St Leonards and ended her days in Cowbeech near Hailsham. As well as surviving the Titanic disaster in 1909, Elsie fought for women’s rights and joined the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU). Emmeline Pankhurst headed the group leading the fight for women to get the vote in England. Elsie continued her commitment while studying at Cambridge University, then in 1911 Bowerman became an organizer for the WSPU and her involvement with the group lasted well beyond her ill-fated trip on the Titanic. With the outbreak of WW1, Bowerman along with other WSPU members joined in the support of the war effort and joined a Scottish women’s hospital unit as a driver, travelling to Romania. The unit ended up retreating to St Petersburg where she witnessed the Russian revolution. Elsie described the experience as ‘great excitement in the streets.’ After WW1, most women were granted voting rights opening other opportunities and in 1919 Elsie took advantage of this and trained to become a lawyer, being admitted on the bar in 1924. She became the first female barrister to practice at the Old Bailey. In WW2 Bowerman served in the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service, and had a position in the Ministry of Information, as well as the BBC working as a liaison officer for the North American Service between 1941-1945. The United Nations formed at the end of WW2 and Bowerman helped to set up the organization’s commission on the Status of Women in 1947. Elsie Bowerman died in 1973 aged 83 years, in Cowbeech, East Sussex. The Hailsham Historical & Natural History Society meet on the first Wednesday of every month at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham, BN27 1BG at 7 for 7.30pm. Access is from Vicarage Field East Car Park (next to Waitrose). Visitors £2.50 on the door. Members free. Membership £14 annually. Enquiries: T: 01323 843102, M: 07850 893997, E: [email protected].