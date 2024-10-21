Hailsham Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham branch of Cats Protection has its Black Cat Day Fair at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham this Sunday from 12noon to 3pm. Fancy Dress welcome.

Hot food, tea and coffee will be served alongside crafts, merchandise, tombola, raffle, cakes and autumn plants stall. Admission is 50p or free with a donation of cat food. Sorry, no dogs allowed at the centre. Visit the Shelter at 63 Marshfoot Lane, BN27 2RB where you will be able to go and see the cats and any kittens waiting for their forever homes.

Hailsham weekly Friday Market and Car Boot Fair is from 6am to 1pm. Cars are just £8 collected once you have unloaded. There is a Market Café for your breakfasts, light lunches and a range of cakes and other snacks. The market has a butcher, plants, iron monger and more and also the Mobile NatWest Bank which comes along at about 11am.

This Friday evening there is a family firework spectacular at Grovelands School. Gates open 5.30pm. Refreshments, pizza, fish and chips, hot and cold drinks, ice creams and doughnuts on sale alongside funfair rides, fun and games, stalls. Fireworks start at 7.30pm. Discounted pre-bookable tickets at www.pta-events.co.uk/frogs. £5 adults, £4 child, pre-school free.

Hailsham Photographic Society held their Natural History Competition last week, judged by Ann Healey FRPS DPAGB EFIAP BPE5. Popular as ever, there were 21 entries in the Print competition and an impressive 45 entries in the Projected Digital Images ( PDI ) section. Ann, herself an experienced Natural History photographer, had the difficult if enjoyable task of scrutinising all entries before making her selections for placements and commendations. Her precise and analytical assessment of each image afforded the opportunity for Members to receive advice, suggestions and recommendations for further honing their photographic skills. Commenting generally upon the high standard of entries and the mounting and printing of images, Ann held some images back for further consideration before making her final selections. Print Competition results: 1st Raven, Yellowstone - John Lewis, 2nd Southern Hawker dragonfly - Phil Smith, 3rd Male demoiselle - Bob Bell. Highly Commended: Namibian leopard - Marston Hart, Zebras fighting - Marston Hart, Adonis Blues - Phil Smith. Projected Digital Images results: 1st Pearl Bordered Fritillary - Andrew Burns, 2nd Griffon Vulture tolerates Hooded Crow - Alan Cork, 3rd Bluethroat - Andrew Burns. Highly Commended: Black tailed Skimmer- Peter Castle, Tortoiseshell on lichen - Alan Cork, Chimpanzee - Jonathan Close, Broad Bodied Chaser - Roy Broad, Hoverfly Volucella - Cherry Larcombe. Many thanks to Ann for her excellent analysis and to all Members who entered. Those whose images were placed can be viewed at www.hailshamphotographicsociety.co.uk.

HOPS Hailsham Old Pavilion Society Film Poster Auction is on Saturday 26 October from 10am. The catalogue is now available from the box office or via the pavilion website https://hailshampavilion.co.uk.

This October, Half Term Horrors returns at Knockhatch Adventure Park from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 3 November. There will be Jungle Kingdom animal talks every day at 11.30am, the Biometrix Horror Scare Maze (rated 12a), the Sherlock Holmes Experience – The Hound of the Baskervilles (rated 12a), Ghost Hunt (rated U) from Monday 28 to Thursday 31 October only. You can book ahead to save a bit of money.

Regarding Freedom Leisure Open Weekend, this is now rescheduled for Saturday 9 November. More information will be available soon. The Centre acknowledges how frustrating this news will be to so many and would like to reassure you that they are doing everything they can to make sure this is fixed as a matter of priority. Enquiries [email protected].

Gallery North's Winter exhibition, 70 High Street, Hailsham, runs from 2 November to 8 December. There will be paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, textiles, mixed media, print and other art forms.