Hailsham Town News

HOPS Hailsham Old Pavilion Society Film Poster Auction is on Saturday 26 October from 10am. The catalogue is now available from the box office or via the pavilion website https://hailshampavilion.co.uk

This October, Half Term Horrors returns at Knockhatch Adventure Park from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 3 November. There will be Jungle Kingdom animal talks every day at 11.30am, the Biometrix Horror Scare Maze (rated 12a), the Sherlock Holmes Experience – The Hound of the Baskervilles (rated 12a), Ghost Hunt (rated U) from Monday 28 to Thursday 31 October only. You can book ahead to save a bit of money.

Freedom Leisure Open Weekend is now rescheduled for Saturday 9 November. More information will be available soon. The Centre acknowledges how frustrating this news will be to so many and would like to reassure you that they are doing everything they can to make sure this is fixed as a matter of priority. Enquiries [email protected].

Gallery North's Winter exhibition, 70 High Street, Hailsham, runs from 2 November to 8 December. There will be paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, textiles, mixed media, print and other art forms.

Arlington fireworks family gala night spectacular is on Saturday 26 October at 5pm. There will be National Ministox and Back to Basics Bangers. Arlington Raceway is at BN27 3RE. Children go free if you buy tickets in advance from www.spedeworth.co.uk.

Freedom Leisure October holiday club is open to ages 6 to 12 and runs Monday to Friday during half term. There will be Halloween arts and crafts, swimming, bowling, cinema trip to see Paddington 2. View the timetable and booking information timetable at www.freedom-leisure.co.uk or call 01323 846755 to book.

Christchurch invites you to their half term family fun morning Looking for Treaure on Tuesday 29 October from 9.30 to 10.45 or 11.15 to 12.30 for crafts, refreshments, a bible story, and games. Please book via www.churcheventbooking.com £3.50 per family.

On Wednesday 30 October Hailsham Fire Station is holding a free family fun event in partnership with East Sussex fire and Rescue Service for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

The Conservation Volunteers come to Hailsham on Thursday. If you would like to help them and get a bit of a green gym workout, meet at the Hailsham War Memorial at 9.30am. Ideal for keeping active in the outdoors, connecting with nature, taking care of green spaces and boosting health and wellbeing at the same time. Whether you are looking for a day of volunteering in the woods or a half day of something slightly lighter, maybe you fancy a one hour group walk or you would like to train up as a walk leader or even if you are just looking for some inspiration for short nature walks to do under your own steam.

Hailsham Allotment Society has its Quiz Night on Saturday 26 October at 7pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, BN27 1BG. £5 per person in a maximum team of six. BYO drink and nibbles. There will also be a raffle. To book call Terry on 07734 407122 or email [email protected].