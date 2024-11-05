Hailsham Town News

Hailsham Remembrance Day Parade and Service is on Sunday, November 10.

The Town Mayor, councillors and Armed Forces representatives, their families, veterans and local organisations will attend a Service at Hailsham Parish Church at 9.30am followed by a Parade from the Charles Hunt Centre car park at 10.35am to Hailsham War Memorial for laying of wreaths, the Last Post and two minutes silence at 11am.

Members of the public are invited to attend and following this hot drinks will be served in the Parish Church. The High Street and Vicarage Lane will be closed from 9.30am to noon.

Hailsham weekly Friday Market and Car Boot Fair is from 6am to 1pm, Market Café, butcher, plants, iron monger and mobile NatWest Bank from 11am. Cars £8. Entry free.

The Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts will be launching a fundraising appeal at 2pm at Hailsham Library, Western Road, Hailsham for the homeless over the festive period.

Members of Hailsham Ropemakers WI and representatives from Warming up the Homeless will be attending. Members of the public are invited to make donations and offer their support.

Hailsham Ropemakers Women’s Institute have created a full-sized Christmas tree made of crochet squares using donated wool, to raise money for the local charity Warming up the Homeless which provides outreach support, food and welfare for homeless people in the local area. The tree will be on display at the library during normal library opening hours. To find out how you can support this campaign visit the Hailsham Ropemakers WI on Facebook.

After Christmas, the crochet squares will be repurposed to make blankets for the homeless.

Hailsham’s Christmas Lights Switch-on event which takes place in the town centre on Friday, November 29 from 4 to 7pm. The big switch-on is at 6pm. There will be carol singing, pig racing, stalls, Santa will be giving out sweets, roasted chestnuts and candy floss and lots more. There is mulled wine or hot drinks afterwards in the church.

Sussex International Film Festival runs at Hailsham Pavilion from November 14 to 16. Go along to the launch on 14 from 10.30 to 1.30 for the screening of the short films that were entered into this very popular competition and which made it to the semi-finals stage.

This fascinating mix are all limited to 20 minutes and cover many genres and a real celebration of creativity from all over the world. A unique opportunity and definitely one not to be missed.

Daily screening events are followed by screenings of the semi-finalists’ submissions and those of the finalists on November 15 and 16, culminating in the Awards Ceremony on Saturday at 7pm. Awards will be presented by Mark and Ollie Robinson-Sivyer, with Co–Festival Director Emily Isaacs.

Enjoy a buzzy atmosphere, dress-to-impress for the ceremony. The Head Judge is Academy Award-winning Film Editor and past Hailsham Community College student, Chris Dickens and many invited dignitaries. Tickets are £5 throughout for each screening throughout the festival including the award ceremony (excluding fees).

Following Hailsham Town Council’s decision last year to take on responsibility for additional bus shelters in the town, a brand-new shelter, complete with bench seating, toughened glass, solar panels and a ‘living roof’ to help promote biodiversity – has recently been installed in South Road.

The Town Council agreed to take over the maintenance and cleaning of some existing bus shelters in Hailsham. More shelters, benches and living roofs will be provided by ESCC.

Hailsham Youth Service is inviting local businesses to sponsor future Friday Night Project activities. For further information contact 01323 841702 or email [email protected].