Hailsham Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Operation Bunting is in full swing on Mondays from 10am to 12noon at Dippy Doodahs in Hailsham High Street.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They would love to have more people, skilled or not, to join them in making lots and lots of bunting to festoon the town next year when we celebrate 80 years since VE Day. If you are not confident you can use a template provided at Dippy’s and you do not have to go along but you can make some at home and even sign them if you wish. This initiative is to encourage community engagement in order that everybody of all ages and abilities, young or senior from the far corners of the community can be a part of this big event next year. Groups can come along to help. The very crafty Ropemakers W.I. got involved last week and this bunting makers group plans on taking it to local care homes, schools, Scout and Guiding movement so that as wide a variety of community groups can participate. If you have any 12mm bias binding to donate, they would be very grateful and you can leave it at Dippy Doodahs any time. They are fine for material right now though thank you. Their message is “get involved.”

Hailsham weekly Friday Market and Car Boot Fair is from 6am to 1pm, Market Café, butcher, plants, iron monger and mobile NatWest Bank from 11am. Cars £8. Entry free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray Russell, The (music) Hitman, is coming to Hailsham Pavilion on 23 November. Come along and quiz Ray Russell about his 60 years as one of the most prolific recording artists in British Music history. Tickets available at hailshampavilion.co.uk.

Operation Bunting for next year's 80th VE Day celebrations

The Friends of Hawkes Farm Academy Snowflake Spectacular is on Saturday 23 November from 11.30am to 2.30pm. Entrance is 50p and under 4s free. The event features Singing with Cydney, Santa’s Grotto, hot festive food, mystery box raffle, tombolas, Christmas crafts and reindeer food, toys and games stall, year 6 stall, face painting, pre loved uniform, Elfridges Secret Room, games and a Christmas market place.

The Hailsham Historical and Natural History Society group met this month for their 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). It was well attended, with 75 members and guests hearing about the exciting program planned for 2025. Formalities completed, the members were given a slide show of a series of photographs from Hailsham Museum Heritage Centre showing scenes of Hailsham and surrounding areas dating back to the 1880s. The next meeting will take place on December 4th at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30 start for an evening of short talks by members about Hailsham. The Society meets on the first Wednesday of every month at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham, BN27 1BG at 7 for 7.30pm. Access is from Vicarage Field East Car Park (next to Waitrose). Visitors welcome for £2.50 on the door rising to £3 from January 2025. Members attend talks free for £15 annually from January 2025 and renewable each January. Enquiries: T: 01323 843102, M: 07850 893997, E: [email protected]

On Saturday 23 November from 9.30am to midday, the Charles Hunt Centre is holding its Christmas Fayre at Vicarage Field (Waitrose car park) BN27 1AQ. Free entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham Town Football Club sends its thanks to all who got in touch following the fire last week. Significant damage has sustained to the hedge around the ground and the seated grandstand and some equipment. Thanks to the Fire Service, volunteers, coaches, parents and members of the public who all attempted to rescue equipment. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to assist with rebuilding the Club and this will help, alongside the Insurers. The best way to support the Club s to come along to their games. Turnstile is £3 adults, £1 concessions, and accompanied U12s are free. The bar and tea hut will be open.

Hailsham Photographic Society welcomed invited judge Gary Carter CPAGB to their last meeting for the Projected Digital Images (PDI). He had the enviable if daunting task of assessing and critiquing over eighty images in the Society's second round PDI Competition. Always popular with Members, there were 26 entries in the Development Class and an impressive 56 in the Advanced Class. Gary's patience and commitment in allowing sufficient time to assess each image and offer his advice was both commendable and of benefit to Members. His humour and anecdotes outlining his personal experiences of taking similar images or visiting similar locations further helped make for a very enjoyable evening. After much soul searching the following images were selected by Gary to progress through to the PDI finals later in the year. Sussex Shield - Development Class: 1 – Frozen, Chris Bartlett, 2 - Hong Kong Harbour, Graham Wilkinson, 3 - Vintage Beauford, James Verona, 4 - Into the Blue, Christine Puttock, 5 - Singapore Skyline, Chris Hall. Albert Hillman Cup - Advanced Class: 1 - Evening Surfer, Jonathan Close, 2 – Emerald, Emma Henchie, 3 - White Rhino, Marston Hart, 4 - Green underside blues, Andrew Burns, 5 - Early morning fishing, Dubai, Dave Brooker, 6 - Westminster Underground, Chris Underhill, 7 - Flamingo Dancer from smoke, Marston Hart, 8 - Juvenile African Elephant, Paul Shilliam. Congratulations to all those who entered their images and especially to those whose efforts were selected to progress through to the finals later in the year. All selected images can be seen on the Society's website at www.hailshamphorographicsociety.co.uk

Rotary Club of Hailsham have announced their Santa Road tour for this Christmas and are gratefully joined by several schools in the area that will be carrying buckets for your donations. The Sleigh visits as many roads as it can every evening from 4 December giving children a chance to see Santa giving out sweets. With a growing town you will appreciate that he cannot get to every road, so if you cannot go to a road nearby, he will also be parked at Tesco North Street on several of the days. His routes will be covered in this column and on the Rotary Club of Hailsham’s Facebook page.

An Art Exhibition for the Children with Cancer Fund is on Sunday 24 November at the Reid Hall, Boreham Street, Hailsham BN27 4SD from 10am to 4pm. There is plenty of parking and refreshments and the venue is wheelchair accessible. There will also be some crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumble Wrestling is coming to Hailsham on Saturday 23 November at 6pm at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. If you would like to go along, book tickets at rumblewrestling.com.

The Hawthylands Lights Switch-on event is on Saturday 30 November at 6pm. Enjoy a mince pie. Charities being supported this year are: St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Matilda, a 2 year old little girl with cerebral Palsy for much needed funds to support private physio and specially made splints. Santa and his elf maybe attending.

A Christmas Evening of Music and Tails (East Sussex WRAS) is happening on 29 November at 7pm at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. Organised by East Sussex WRAS Wildlife Rescue, founder Trevor Weeks MBE will talk about some of the unusual rescues he has attended over the years, rounded off by Christmas music from Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir. There will be an opportunity to talk to Trevor and other staff and volunteers at the end of the event. Bar and snacks available. Doors open 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Free car parking on site. Tickets cost £5 in advance (plus EventBrite fees) or £8 late tickets or on the door.

Cats Protection Christmas Fair will be in the Charles Hunt Centre from 12 noon to 3pm on Sunday 1 December. The shelter in Marshfoot lane will also be open for anyone wishing to see the cats in their care. Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir will be singing carols during the afternoon. Hot Dogs and other festive treats will be on offer. There is a chocolate Tombola, Grand raffle and all the usual stalls including cakes, cat merchandise, Christmas cards, calendars, and diaries and seasonal plants. Pre-ordered wreaths will be available for collection. Entrance is 50p or a donation of cat food. Sorry, no dogs.