Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY held their Print and Projected Digital Image ( PDI ) competition with Seven Sisters Camera Club in a spirit of camaraderie and neighbourly rivalry.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Judge was Lawrence Homewood EFIAP, BPE2, CPAGB. The Clubs selected 12 Prints and 12 PDIs which the Judge assessed, critiqued and awarded marks to each image. He commented upon the extremely high quality of both Prints and PDIs submitted and confirmed that this was indeed a "tough call" but that it was a great pleasure to be invited to judge this event. His careful, considered and analytical style with his ideas, creativity and advice were described by HPS Chairman, Bruce Broughton, as a masterful critique. The competition results were Seven Sisters 196 points, Hailsham Photographic 211. The PDI section was Seven Sisters 20, Hailsham's 207. Congratulations to Members of both Clubs whose photographs were selected for the battle and particular congratulations to those whose images were awarded a maximum 20 points in the Print section: Martin Heaps of Seven Sisters and Wendy Chrismas and Phil Smith of Hailsham. In the PDI section: Paul Spink and Giles Smith of Seven Sisters and Marston Hart and Alan Cork of Hailsham.

FRIDAY MARKET AND CAR BOOT FAIR is weekly from 6am to 1pm, Market Café, butcher, plants, iron monger and mobile NatWest Bank from 11am. Cars £8. Entry free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SANTA’S ROAD TOUR with the Rotary Club of Hailsham and local schools starts on 4 December from 5 to 7.30pm each scheduled weekday and from 4pm to 6.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays. He cannot get to every road, so if you cannot go to a road nearby, he will also be parked at Tesco North Street on several of the days. His routes on Wednesday 4 December are between Fiennes Road and Oak Way, Thursday between Millstone Drive and The Stringwalk and Friday between The Grove and Knights Garden. The full list of roads will be on the What’s on in Hailsham and Hailsham Rotary Club Facebook pages.

User (UGC) Submitted

HAWTHYLANDS LIGHTS SWITCH-ON is on Saturday 30 November at 6pm. Enjoy a mince pie. Charities being supported this year are: St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Matilda, a 2 year old little girl with cerebral Palsy for much needed funds to support private physio and specially made splints. Santa and his elf maybe attending.

THE FRIDAY ART GROUP held its annual Arts and Craft Exhibition at the Reid Hall Boreham Street last Sunday. Despite the efforts of storm Bert, a steady stream of visitors enjoyed viewing around 115 pieces of original art and were invited to vote for their favourite painting. Original handmade crafts, all produced by members of the group, were also available to buy. There was a great atmosphere in the exhibition and children, and some adults, were able to “have a go” at Zentangle (a sort of focused doodle art) and one of their artists, Caroline, offered sketched and painted portraits of visitors. Delicious home-made refreshments were served and well over £200 was raised for their favourite local charity, The Children with Cancer Fund based in Polegate.

CHRISTMAS EVENING OF MUSIC AND TAILS (East Sussex WRAS), Friday 29 November at 7pm at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. Organised by East Sussex WRAS Wildlife Rescue, founder Trevor Weeks MBE with a talk about some of the unusual rescues he has attended over the years, rounded off by Christmas music from Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir. There will be an opportunity to talk to Trevor and other staff and volunteers at the end of the event. Bar and snacks available. Doors open 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Free car parking on site. Tickets cost £5 in advance (plus EventBrite fees) or £8 late tickets or on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CATS PROTECTION CHRISTMAS FAIR, Charles Hunt Centre from 12 noon to 3pm on Sunday 1 December. The shelter in Marshfoot lane will also be open for anyone wishing to see the cats in their care. Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir will be singing carols during the afternoon. Hot Dogs and other festive treats will be on offer. There is a chocolate Tombola, Grand raffle and all the usual stalls including cakes, cat merchandise, Christmas cards, calendars, and diaries and seasonal plants. Pre-ordered wreaths will be available for collection. Entrance is 50p or a donation of cat food. Sorry, no dogs.

HAILSHAM PAVILION CHRISTMAS SHOW runs from 28 to 30 December at Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, BN27 1AE. Tickets from the Box Office, with group and family discounts available, in person, call 01323 841414 or online at hailshampavilion.co.uk. The Show offers another thrilling mix of magic, circus and laughter for all the family. Acts include speciality Acts from TV, the Magic Circle and London’s West End featuring dazzling international illusionist Alex Lodge, the Millers Duo and Britain’s Got Talent circus star, Peter Lambert, hosted by TV Comedian, Bobby Dazzler.

HAILSHAM FARMERS CHRISTMAS TRACTOR RUN is on Friday 13 December. Tractors gather at Hailsham Cattle Market, Market Street, BN27 1AG at 5pm, they will be lit up and ready to roll from 6pm, starting their engines and rumbling from Hailsham Cattle Market down George street, down South Road, along Diplocks Industrial Estate, along Gleneagles, up Hempstead Lane to the mini roundabout then right and back towards the Town and back to the market. They will be raising money for Age Concern.

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS JUMPER PARTY at the Yew Tree Inn Chalvington is on Friday 6 December, starting at 7pm. Dig out your festive finest or ugliest and get ready to impress or horrify, the crowd. There is a prize for the best, or most hideous, outfit. There will also be live music from the Pat Butchers to keep the party rocking all night long. Free entry, no tickets required, just turn up and join the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHRISTMAS FESTIVE FUN at Knockhatch Adventure Park runs from Saturday 7 to 23 December at 10am. Tickets at knockhatch.digitickets.co.uk. Festive Fun for all ages. Visit the website for details about the Christmas Carol Experience, create your own Christmas wreath (book online), meet Father Christmas (on selected days) and Snowman Hunt Adventure.

A CHRISTMAS FANCY DRESS competition run by Hailsham Town Council with Parade takes place on Saturday 14 December. Meet at the Elf Point at the Civic Community Centre, Vicarage Lane (next to Freedom Leisure) at 11.30am when you will be able to take part in the Christmas Parade to show off your Christmassy creations through the town. The parade will be going from the Civic Community Centre down to the Hailsham Farmers Market where the judging will take place. The winners will be given a special prize, plus there is a little present for everyone who has entered.

AN ACTIVE TRAVEL MEASURES Consultation is taking place and Hailsham residents are invited to take part. East Sussex County Council is seeking views on proposals for improvements on or near the A22 corridor, in response to anticipated future housing and employment development in South Wealden and Eastbourne. Please visit the websites at Hailsham Town Council and East Sussex County Council for more details and to express your views at https://www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk/hailsham-residents or https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/a22-active.

PARENT AND CHILD SIGNING LESSONS are being run by Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford Family Hubs. There are still have spaces available. For more information regarding this free course or to book your place call 01424 724004 or email [email protected]. The 5-week virtual course will run weekly from 7.30 to 8.30pm on Wednesdays 15, 22, 29 January and 5, 12 February. The short course is designed to give parents and carers the skills and confidence to use and teach key signs to their baby or child to support their speech, language and communication development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAILSHAM LIONS CHRISTMAS HAMPER RAFFLE has now opened at the Lions Bookshop, Market Street, Hailsham, for you to buy tickets at £1 each. The raffle will be drawn on 14 December at the Hailsham Town Christmas Fair from 8.30am to 3pm.

HAILSHAM TOWN CHRISTMAS FAIR will take place from 8.30am to 3pm at three different sites – Vicarage Field for outdoor market and entertainment, the Civic Community Hall for the indoor market with entertainment and the Farmers Market on the Cattle Market site. The event will feature live music from the Sussex Stompers, appearances by Star Wars-costumed performers, Vader’s Raiders and Santa and his Sleigh, plus festive refreshments, activities, a fancy dress parade, competitions and more.

HAILSHAM THEATRES PANTO tickets are now on sale at Hailsham Pavilion box office, call 01323 841414 or visit hailshampavilion.co.uk. Jack and the Beanstalk is a larger than life adventure. Join Jack, Dame Trott and the lovable Buttercup the Cow. Tickets are £11.50 adults and U16s £9.50 + booking fee.

HAILSHAM CRICKET CLUB hosted their annual dinner and dance recently at Wellshurst Golf Club when HCC celebrated the successes of the 2024 season and honoured those who excelled. Over 100 members sat for the dinner and awards and after party with DJ Leapy and “it was lovely to see everyone looking smart in their club ties and formal attire to celebrate these successes.” The Club proudly won nine trophies across various competitions and teams this year and the three members awarded and who deserve a special congratulations were Molly Crosbie – Roses Player of the Season, Jason Tibble – Players’ Player of the Season and Hollie Young – Club Person of the Year. Rob Wilkinson said: “We look forward to the battle and challenge of the 2025 season with preparation already in full swing for the new season.” If you like what you see above and would be interested in joining the club as a player, official or sponsor then please get in contact on 07980146841 or [email protected].