Hailsham Town News

MEET THE CHARACTERS OF CHRISTMAS this Sunday at 4pm in Hailsham Parish Church.

This is an interactive experience for families which includes crafts, stories, songs and a delicious tea. Visit www.hailshamchurch.org/christmas to book.

FRIDAY MARKET AND CAR BOOT FAIR is weekly from 6am to 1pm, Market Café, butcher, plants, iron monger and mobile NatWest Bank from 11am. Cars £8. Entry free.

A FARMERS CHARITY CHRISTMAS CAROL EVENING is taking place for RABI, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, on Friday 6 December at 7pm at Hailsham Cattle Market, Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG. There will be mulled wine and mince pies on arrival. For tickets and more information contact Gill Hesselgrave on 01323 844613 or email [email protected] or Gillian van der Meer on 01323 832578 [email protected]. Adults £7 with 16s and under free.

CHIDDINGLY VILLAGE MARKET is on the first Saturday of the month, except January, at Chiddingly village hall from 10am to 12 noon. There are always a wide variety of stalls and a festive feel this weekend. Refreshments available.

SANTA ROAD TOUR continues this Saturday 4 to 6.30pm between Cacklebury Close and The Holt, Sunday – Field Close, Anglesey Avenue to Arran Close (continued on 19th with the Medway side). On Monday from 5 to 7.30pm between Hawkswood Drive and Weavers Lane, Tuesday 5-7.30pm from The Drive, Hellingly to Nuthatch Crescent, Wednesday Skylark Drive to Linden Grove, Thursday Lansdowne Drive to Goldfinch Lane and Friday between The Stiles and Observatory View. For full details of roads that will be covered, visit the Hailsham Rotary Club or What’s on in Hailsham Facebook Pages.

HAILSHAM PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY met last Thursday for their Print Competition Round 2. The judge was Steve Kingswell ARPS AFIAP. During what was Steve's first invitation to the Club as a judge he was keen to emphasise how much he enjoyed his task and also the high quality of prints entered for this competition. His unhurried and analytical approach to assessing each image, coupled with his carefully considered and constructive comments was extremely helpful to all whose prints had been submitted and indeed, to the wider audience. After due deliberation, the following images were selected to progress through to the Print finals later in the year. Development Class (14 Prints entered): Brighton on Film, Ben Cottingham. Beautiful Arches - Salisbury Cathedral, John Daley. Female Common Darter, by Brian Gell. Advanced Class ( 34 Prints entered): Tree in the park, by Jack Taylor. Nigella, Wendy Chrismas. Green backed heron, Paul Shilliam. No loading, Colin Chrismas. Cautious stonechat, Bob Bell. Tudor window, Jack Taylor. All images selected for progression through to the Print Finals can be seen on the Society's website at www.hailshamphorographicsociety.co.uk

CHRISTMAS ENTERTAINMENT by its own members of the Hailsham U3A will be enjoyed at its next meeting on 10 December at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, BN27 2AX at 2pm. Non-members are very welcome at £2 entry. This Christmas Showcase features the U3A Drama Group and Songs and Carols from the U3A Choir. Go along for a sing along.

THE ROTARY CLUB OF HAILSHAM met at Wellshurst Golf Club on Tuesday evening for a delicious meal where they were joined by a number of local organisations to whom they were delighted to donate money raised throughout the year. Hailsham United Junior Football club received £2k to purchase new footballs for their 20 different teams, £1,230 from the club and £770 from a Rotary District Grant Hailsham Town Football Club received £1k towards renovations after their disastrous fire earlier this month. 2nd Hailsham Scouts also in need of support for kit received £1k. Carl Pocock (Operations Manager) for the RNLI gave a stirring talk of the way our lifeboats preserve lives and what is entailed in keeping this entirely voluntary charity afloat. He was presented with £1k. Since June 2024, the Rotary Club of Hailsham has also donated £1k to Chailey Heritage, £1k to Children’s Respite Trust and a further £2k to other causes. They look forward to seeing many of you over the Christmas period with Santa’s Sleigh and would like to thank you all for the support given to the club as they raise funds to give back to those in need. As well as the sleigh, this year they have been at Arlington Bluebell Walk, where they marshalled at Beachy Head Marathon, have also hosted a quiz night and in May will be holding their Golf Day. The Rotary Club also raised £600 last week for Hailsham Benevolent Fund at the Charles Hunt Centre. Over 70 people came along and enjoyed a great evening. Should you be interested in being part of their fundraising efforts, please contact Rosemary Mullen (Club Secretary) on 07367 758027.

FREEDOM LEISURE SWIMMING POOL REOPENED last week at their Open Day. This was well-attended and marked the culmination of a major renovation project which has revitalised the much-loved community space. There were tours of the pool area, swimming lesson tasters and a range of fun, family-friendly activities were put on. The pool was officially opened by Hailsham Town Mayor, Paul Holbrook, and WDC Councillor Jessika Hulbert cut the ribbon. Freedom Leisure is now ready to welcome back people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the pool which will remain a community asset now for many years ahead. More information about all its services are at https://www.fredom-leisure.co.uk/hailsham.

HAILSHAM FARMERS CHRISTMAS TRACTOR RUN is on Friday 13 December. Tractors gather at Hailsham Cattle Market, Market Street, BN27 1AG at 5pm, they will be lit up and ready to roll from 6pm, starting their engines and rumbling from Hailsham Cattle Market down George street, down South Road, along Diplocks Industrial Estate, along Gleneagles, up Hempstead Lane to the mini roundabout then right and back towards the Town and back to the market. They will be raising money for Age Concern.

HAILSHAM TOWN CHRISTMAS FAIR is on Saturday 14 December and will take place from 8.30am to 3pm at three different sites – Vicarage Field for outdoor market and entertainment, the Civic Community Hall for the indoor market with entertainment and the Farmers Market on the Cattle Market site. The event will feature live music from the Sussex Stompers, appearances by Star Wars-costumed performers, Vader’s Raiders and Santa and his Sleigh, plus festive refreshments, activities, a fancy dress parade, competitions and more.

HAILSHAM FARMERS MARKET is on Saturday 14 December from 9am to 12.30pm. This will be their special Christmas event alongside the Town Christmas Fair. There will be lots going on this site as well as the usual delicious fresh local produce, crafts and gifts. More details here next week.

WARMING UP THE HOMELESS charity will benefit from the Deputy Town Mayor and Ropemaker WI’s fundraising efforts in 2025. Councillor Anne Marie Rickets will be launching a fundraising appeal for the homeless in Hailsham over the festive period, of which members of the public are invited to make donations and offer their support. Members of Hailsham Ropemakers Women’s Institute have created a full-sized Christmas tree made of crochet squares using donated wool, to raise money for this local charity which provides outreach support, food and welfare for homeless people in the local area. The tree is on public display in Hailsham Library during normal library opening hours until the New Year. Representatives from the Charity and the WI attended the launch and people are invited to make donations to Warming up the Homeless via the QR codes on posters around town and via the Hailsham Ropemakers WI Facebook page as well as the www.wuth.org website. After Christmas, the crochet squares will be repurposed to make blankets for the homeless.