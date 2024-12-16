Hailsham Town News

CHRISTMAS SERVICES in Hailsham Parish Church include Carols by Candlelight this Sunday at 6.30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a traditional service of carols and readings followed by mulled wine and mince pies. Christingle Services on Christmas Eve take place at 3pm, 4.30pm and 6pm. These are identical services so you can choose the time that suits you best. It’s a fun, family friendly way to begin your Christmas celebrations. On Christmas Day there is Holy Communion at 8.30am followed by a Christmas Family Celebration at 10.30am which is informal and fun. Then on Sunday 29 December there is the 10.30am New Year All Age Special. Christchurch has a Family Carol Service on Sunday 22 December at 10.30am and a repeat service at 7.30pm.

FRIDAY MARKET BOOT FAIR is operating this last week before Christmas. Pick up some last minutes bits and bobs from 6am to 1pm, at the Cattle Market site on Market Street, BN27 2AG. There is also a Market Café, butcher, plants, iron monger and the mobile NatWest Bank comes at 11am. Cars £8. Entry free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHIDDINGLY MARKET has a break now and does not take place in January.

User (UGC) Submitted

THE RAILWAY CLUB is a new social club in Hailsham for people over the age of 55. It starts on Wednesday 8 January from 10am to 1pm. There will be hot drinks and biscuits and plenty of seating to chat and make new friends or bring existing friends along, pool tables, games, jigsaws, books and lots more. There will also be occasional speakers. This also doubles up as a warm space, if you are feeling a bit isolated or lonely and even if you are a chatterbox like me, I am looking forward to coming along. It is on the lower level of the Station Youth Centre in Western Road (what was the Free Church). It has disabled access via a lift and a slope to the right of the building to the hall. Anyone interested in volunteering their time to help operate the club please email [email protected].

HAILSHAM HISTORICAL & Natural History Society will meet again on Wednesday 8 January, this being the second Wednesday of the month at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30 start for an evening about Ashburnham Place. Access is from Vicarage Field East Car Park (next to Waitrose). If you would like to come along to a meeting, visitors are very welcome to pay £3 on the door. Members attend talks free and membership is £15 annually, renewable each January. Enquiries: T: 01323 843102, M: 07850 893997, E: [email protected].

THE STAFFORD TROPHY was awarded at the Hailsham Photographic Society meeting last Thursday for Monochrome Prints, judged by June Sharp ARPS. There was an excellent entry of 46 prints to critique and assess and visiting judge June Sharp had a difficult, if professionally enjoyable, task before her in coming to her final selection for placements and commendations. Her frank but forensic analysis of each image, coupled with her advice and suggestions for possible improvements and or alternative approaches was both refreshingly honest and helpful. Explaining her approach to judging generally, by looking at what added weight, emotion and impact to an image as well as querying whether each included element was actually needed, was particularly helpful. In respect of judging successful monochrome prints she considered it important to have a range of tones that included punchy, darker blacks rather than just a range of greys. Adding immensely to the enjoyment of the evening was June's sense of humour with her many dry and acerbic one liners delivered with precise comedic timing throughout the evening. To the end June maintained her application to the task by even holding back the very last image to add to the large number already held for her further assessment. June's final decisions are as follows: 1st Hilltop by Jack Taylor, 2nd Light of dark winter by Piers Hamilton, 3rd Watch with mother by Paul Shilliam, Highly Commended: The Blitz by Marston Hart, Honister Pass by Peter Nest, Watching by Bob Bell, Underground walk by Chris Underhill. All the above images can be viewed on the Society's website at www.hailshamphotographicsociety.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GET YOUR TICKETS for the Hailsham Pavilion Christmas Show which runs from 28 to 30 December at Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, BN27 1AE. Tickets from the Box Office, with group and family discounts available, in person, call 01323 841414 or online at hailshampavilion.co.uk.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK tickets for the Hailsham Theatres Panto are selling fast. This local panto always delivers and fabulous evening for the whole family. Tickets from Hailsham Pavilion Box office in person or on the website at hailshampavilion.co.uk or by phone on 01323 841414. Adults £11.50 & Children (U16) £9.50 + booking fee.

HAILSHAM STREET MARKET will close for a short break over the Christmas and New Year period, re-opening to the public on Saturday 18 January from 8.30am to 1pm. If you fancy having a stall yourself, the cost of a market pitch is currently £20 if traders require a gazebo, supplied by the Town Council and only £10 if traders supply their own. To book a stall or to discuss trader eligibility criteria, call 01323 841702 or Email [email protected].

HAILSHAM TOWN COUNCIL Communities Committee met in November. It was confirmed that bunting is being made for the VE Day event next year by volunteers at Dippy Doodahs every Monday morning. All welcome to come along and help. Templates available to use there or take home. At the Community Groups Forum The Deputy Lord Lieutenant Juliet Olsworth-Peter was the guest speaker when she talked about the role of the Lord Lieutenant and the Lieutenancy in the county, including Royal Garden Party invitations, Royal Visits, and promoting the King’s Award for Voluntary Service. The “What can I Join?” event will be taking place on Saturday 25 January at Hailsham Parish Church, 10am to 1pm. Hailsham Bonfire Society Captain Bob Sandalls reported that the event was a huge success and the Committee also agreed the event had gone very well with a great turn out from the public. The 2nd Hailsham Scouts Halloween disco had gone well. Hailsham Lions asked how the Lions could help with the recent fire that had taken place at Western Road Recreation Ground. Contact details would be forwarded. The organisation of the Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture for 2025 will begin again in the New year. The Farmers Market had sourced a new butcher for the market and two new traders have also joined. The Hailsham Community Run has had a new medal designed for the event and Registration is now open. If you have something to contribute to this, or any of the other Town Council meetings you will be warmly welcomed and the first 15 minutes of any meeting is set aside for the public to address the Committee. On rare occasions the committee may respond immediately but as the item was not on the agenda, it will be noted and may be put on the agenda for the next meeting for discussion so that Councillors are aware and can prepare an appropriate response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A NEW YEARS EVE DISCO at the King’s Head Cacklebury on South Road, Hailsham will happen from 7.30pm to 12.30am for a disco and nibbles. Pop in and get your tickets at £5. This is for over 18s only.

MERRY CHRISTMAS and a Happy New Year. This will be my last column for this year, I’ll be back on 3 January ready for a year of mostly uplifting news and events. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all readers of the Community Columns.