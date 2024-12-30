Hailsham town news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WALKING NETBALL is coming to Hailsham weekly starting Wednesday, January 8 at the James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive, Hailsham BNH27 3FY from 10 to 11am.

Walking Netball has been designed so that anyone can play, regardless of age or fitness level. From those who have dropped out of the sport they love due to injury to those who believed they had hung up their netball trainers many years ago.

Walking Netball really is for everyone. It can give those who feel isolated an outlet, provide an activity for those who do not deem themselves fit enough to run anymore and offer a stepping stone for those looking for a pathway back into netball. It’s also for people who have never played before.

Whoever you are, there is a place for you within Walking Netball. The sessions are £5 and are run by a fully qualified walking netball host. Please contact [email protected] to book.

FRIDAY MARKET BOOT FAIR is operating this last week without a break from 6am to 1pm, at the Cattle Market site on Market Street, BN27 2AG. There is also a Market Café, butcher, plants, iron monger and the mobile NatWest Bank comes at 11am. Cars £8. Entry free.

WHAT CAN I JOIN IN HAILSHAM? This annual event is in its 7th year and will be held as always at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday, January 25 from 10am to 1pm. If you have made a New Year’s resolution to join something and get out there, socialise and make new friends then this is a showcase event for all those clubs, groups, societies and organisations in and around the town for you to join.

There will also be advice on other interest groups not represented on the day. Come along and talk to group leaders about their activities. There will be volunteering opportunities too. With free entry and no selling or fundraising at this event, except Demelza for refreshments in the Lounge, browse and enjoy the opportunity for groups to show you what they do and for you to join something new.

Come along and meet sport and fitness, writing, history, U3A, singing, flower arranging groups and many more, HailshamFM opportunities, Amateur Dramatics, church groups.

CHIDDINGLY MARKET has a break now and does not take place in January.

INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY is on January 27. To commemorate the anniversary, HCC is putting on a special screening of the film, One Life, at Hailsham Pavilion at 7.15pm.

Tickets from the Pavilion Box Office in person, call 01323 841414 or visit . Sixth Formers recently visited Auschwitz and they will speak about their experience before the film starts. The cinema showing is open to the public and the Pavilion is opening especially on a Monday to support the college. Tickets cost £4 each from the cinema.

THE RAILWAY CLUB is a new social club in Hailsham for people over the age of 55. It starts on Wednesday, January 8, from 10am to 1pm. There will be hot drinks and biscuits and plenty of seating to chat and make new friends or bring existing friends along, pool tables, games, jigsaws, books and lots more. There will also be occasional speakers.

This also doubles up as a warm space, if you are feeling a bit isolated or lonely and even if you are a chatterbox like me, I am looking forward to coming along. It is on the lower level of the Station Youth Centre in Western Road (what was the Free Church). It has disabled access via a lift and a slope to the right of the building to the hall. Anyone interested in volunteering their time to help operate the club please email [email protected].

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE is a simple introduction to the Christian faith. Accessible to all and used around the world the course answers three questions; who is Jesus, why did he come and what does it mean for us? We will not embarrass you or assume anything.

We promise an engaging evening and to take your questions seriously. We will meet at 7pm on Wednesday, January 8 in the Hailsham Parish Church lounge, entry on left of main church building. You will be very welcome. This is an easy next step after a Christmas Service. Sign up at https://hailshamparishchurch.churchsuite.com/events/reaoj5ip

HAILSHAM GAMING CLUB restarted last week at Union Corner Hall 7.30. Since 2023 this group has run on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, providing a space to meet other gamers and arrange to play all types of tabletop games, board games, wargames and RPGs. Club Fees are £3 a session (first time is free). Come and join the Facebook Page (Hailsham Gaming Club) and see what has been going on.

HAILSHAM HISTORICAL & Natural History Society will meet again on Wednesday, January 8, this being the second Wednesday of the month at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start for an evening about Ashburnham Place. All welcome. Visitors £3. Membership to attend talks free is £15 annually, renewable each January.

NATIONAL GARDENS SCHEME organisers say: “Your support in 2024 has helped the National Garden Scheme make a record donation to its beneficiaries, including some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities. Our donation of £3,501,227 shows the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes and we can't thank you enough for everything you have done. From visiting a garden and buying a cup of tea or a plant, to attending one of our events or buying a raffle ticket or gift from our shop, you have contributed to the amazing amount of money we have donated this year. Thank you again and we look forward to welcoming you to our gardens in 2025.”

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK tickets for the Hailsham Theatres Panto are selling fast. This local panto always delivers and fabulous evening for the whole family. Tickets from Hailsham Pavilion Box office in person or on the website at hailshampavilion.co.uk or by phone on 01323 841414. Adults £11.50 & Children (U16) £9.50 + booking fee.

DEMENTIA INFORMATION SESSION: January 16 - Find out more about Dementia. Hailsham Medical Group PPG (Patient Participation Group) is hosting a meeting open to the public, on Dementia on January 16 at 12.30pm in Hailsham Health Centre, Vicarage Field, in the main waiting area. (This is via door nearest to Waitrose). Most of us in our lives will be affected or know someone in our lives who is at some point. Speaker is Jane from Ivy House. This is your chance to find out more about this condition.

HAILSHAM STREET MARKET will close for a short break over the Christmas and New Year period, re-opening to the public on Saturday, January 18 from 8.30am to 1pm. If you fancy having a stall yourself, the cost of a market pitch is currently £20 if traders require a gazebo, supplied by the Town Council and only £10 if traders supply their own. To book a stall or to discuss trader eligibility criteria, call 01323 841702 or Email [email protected].

PARENT & CHILD SIGNING COURSE places run by Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford Family Hubs, are still available. For more information regarding this free course, or to book your place, call 01424 724004 or email [email protected]. The five-week virtual course will run weekly from 7.30 to 8.30pm on Wednesdays 15, 22, 29 January and 5, 12 February. The short course is designed to give parents and carers the skills and confidence to use and teach key signs to their baby or child to support their speech, language and communication development.

DEMENTIA INFORMATION & SUPPORT COURSE starts on January 13. Organisers are looking for volunteers to join in helping deliver free dementia guide sessions in the community. The course will take place at the James West Community Centre from 10am to 2pm. Book your place at discdementiasupport.org