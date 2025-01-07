Hailsham Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FRIDAY MARKET BOOT FAIR will have lots of stalls this week. Clear your clutter in the New Year, one person’s trash is another person’s treasure.

Cars are only £8 payable once unpacked, so if you turn up and are not sure about the weather, don’t unpack and there is nothing to pay. Lots bric-a-brac and all sorts. There is also a butchers van, plants, tools, clothes etc and the National Westminster Mobile Bank comes along at 11am. Find a bargain or sell your unwanted gifts. The Market Cafe will be open for hot breakfasts and light snacks. From 6am to 1pm, at the Cattle Market site on Market Street, BN27 2AG. Entry free.

HAILSHAM FARMERS MARKET will be taking place this coming Saturday 11 January in the Cattle Market Site, from 9am till 12.30 as usual. As is normal in January, there will be fewer stalls. It was sad to see Annabel, from Renhurst Farm, retire after the December market, however, there will be a new meat producer, Fresh Meadow Farm, joining the market regulars, with a lovely selection of meat reared on their own farm. There will also be local fruit from Herstmonceux, bread and treats from Poppyseed bakery, local honey and produce and Wallace plants. There is plenty of parking, so come along and support your local producers at the Cattle Market site, Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG.

DEMENTIA INFORMATION SESSION: Find out more about Dementia. Hailsham Medical Group PPG (Patient Participation Group) is hosting a meeting open to the public on 16 January at 12.30pm at the Hailsham Health Centre, Vicarage Field, in the main waiting area. (This is via door nearest to Waitrose). Most of us in our lives will be affected by dementia or know someone in our lives who is at some point. The speaker is Jane from Ivy House. This is your chance to find out more about this condition.

Friday Market at the Cattle Market site with onsite car boot fair too

HAILSHAM STREET MARKET will re-open next Saturday 18 January from 8.30am to 1pm. If you fancy having a stall yourself, the cost of a market pitch is currently £20 if traders require a gazebo, supplied by the Town Council and only £10 if traders supply their own. To book a stall or to discuss trader eligibility criteria, call 01323 841702 or Email [email protected].

DEMENTIA INFORMATION & SUPPORT COURSE starts on 13 January. Organisers are looking for volunteers to join in helping deliver free dementia guide sessions in the community. The course will take place at the James West Community Centre from 10am to 2pm. Book your place at discdementiasupport.org.

BRING YOUR PARENTS to Hailsham Youth Centre at The Station Youth Centre, Western Road, BN27 3DG this Saturday 11 January from 2 to 4pm. Youngsters can challenge their mums, dads, carers to a game or two. To book spaces please visit the Eventbrite page https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1137602051359. This is a free event of afternoon fun and games when you can come together for a range of activities and games that everyone can enjoy. Whether you are looking to build on the relationship you already have with your child, meet other families, or simply have some fun, this event promises something for everyone. Younger children welcome.

HAWTHYLANDS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS are up for sale. If you have enjoyed the Hawthylands Christmas lights for the last few years, you will be sad to learn that Christmas 2024 will have been the last display. Organisers say that this is due to time, weather conditions and declining health. With the intention of ending the display over recent years, it is now very timely and although “it saddens me that it has to come to an end, as so much support is given to charities each year but family time has to come first. Thank you to all who have visited over the years and donated for amazing charities.”

HAILSHAM LIBRARY will be closed from Monday 20 January 2025 until Monday 17 February 2025 to carry out essential maintenance and repairs. During this time they will be unable to accept any books through their book return. All loan periods have been extended and there will be no fines until 24 February 2025. Apologise are offered for any inconvenience this may cause. Your nearest alternative libraries are Hampden Park and Heathfield. Please do not forget that you can renew your library books, search and reserve items and download eBooks and eMagazines from the eLibrary. For more information please visit the website.

WAYFINDER WOMEN is looking for nominations from you for the Wayfinder Woman’s inaugural Rise Awards. The charity wants to celebrate women who have overcome adversity. They want nominations by the end of January so the winners can be notified and then given two free tickets to attend the Glitter Gala at the Grove Theatre in Eastbourne on International Women’s Day 8 March where they will be celebrated and given a glorious trophy. Christina Ewbank CEO of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce will be presenting the awards. To nominate someone, the link is at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/RiseAwards/ and is very simple to do. If anyone wants tickets to party then this is the link for that https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wayfinderwoman and a chance to dress up.

THE RAY RUSSELL BAND will be live at the Hailsham Pavilion on February 22 from 7 to 10.30pm. Ray Russell, from Hailsham, is one of the most prolific recording artists in British Music history. In November 2024, Ray presented his Hitman show at the Hailsham Pavilion, a surprise guest on the night was Rula Lenska, who performed with Ray in the 70s hit TV series Rock Follies and from Los Angeles, former band mate Chelsea Sykes joined Ray onstage for an impromptu jam. Now is your opportunity to see a full live gig with Ray’s enormously talented band. Ray has had a long and successful career both as a session musician and a composer of library music and won awards for his TV and film soundtrack work. He has performed with just a few notable artists: George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Freddie Mercury, Jeff Beck, David Bowie, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cat Stevens, Van Morrison, Bryan Ferry, Phil Collins, Scott Walker, Art Garfunkel, Marvin Gaye, Gary Moore, Gil Evans, Mo Foster, Heaven 17, Jimmy Page, John McLaughlin, Andy Williams, Lulu and Tina Turner (check out “Let’s Stay Together” on Private Dancer) Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames, Simon Philips, Julie Covington, Sting, Eric Clapton, Bob Geldof, Donovan, Bonnie Tyler, Francis Rossi and Midge Ure to name only a few. And we have only just scratched the surface. Find out more at www.rayrussellmusic.com, tell your music loving friends, tickets are on sale at https://hailshampavilion.co.uk/category/live-events/.

YARN BOMBING FOR VE DAY is being organised and everyone can take part. Four years ago crafty-minded groups and individuals yarn-bombed the Hailsham High Street Bollards. Yes, you guessed it folks, they are going to do it again for VE Day in May 2025. So please get designing and link your design to VE Day 80 years. These need to be ready for you to put up on a Bollard Starting the top end of the High street by the Art Gallery then work down the high street on 1 May to be left up for the whole of May. If you have any questions ring Mary on 07723 444209 and spread the word please. Knitted, crocheted or material sleeve that can be decorated. Let your imagination go wild and be creative. There are 38 Bollards to cover up. You can also go along and work in a group on Mondays from 10am at Dippy Doodah’s in the High Street.