Hailsham Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

WHAT CAN I JOIN IN HAILSHAM Annual New Years Resolution event is on Saturday 25 January in the Hailsham Parish Church.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event is for you to find out about all the clubs, groups and societies that are available in the Town for you to join and not a tombola in site. This event is cash free, apart from the refreshments run by Demelza in the church lounge. Come along between 10am and 1pm, find out what is going on in your town and get involved.

FRIDAY MARKET BOOT FAIR every Friday. Clear your clutter. Cars are only £8 payable once unpacked, so if you turn up and are not sure about the weather, don’t unpack and there is nothing to pay. Lots bric-a-brac and all sorts. There is also a butchers van, plants, tools, clothes etc and the National Westminster Mobile Bank comes along at 11am. Market Cafe will be open for hot breakfasts and light snacks. From 6am to 1pm, at the Cattle Market site on Market Street, BN27 2AG. Entry free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAILSHAM STREET MARKET will re-open next Saturday 18 January from 8.30am to 1pm. If you fancy having a stall yourself, the cost of a market pitch is currently £20 if traders require a gazebo, supplied by the Town Council and only £10 if traders supply their own. To book a stall or to discuss trader eligibility criteria, call 01323 841702 or Email [email protected].

What can I join in Hailsham? Annual New Year's resolution event.

HAILSHAM LIBRARY will be closed from Monday 20 January 2025 until Monday 17 February 2025 to carry out essential maintenance and repairs. During this time they will be unable to accept any books through their book return. All loan periods have been extended and there will be no fines until 24 February 2025.

HAILSHAM FULL TOWN COUNCIL MEETING is on Wednesday 22 January at 7pm in the Wealden District Council Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane (next to Freedom Leisure Centre). The first 15 minutes of Town Council meetings are set aside for the public to address the Council. You may not get a response at the time, because your item was not on the agenda, but it will be noted and may appear on the agenda for the next meeting.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK is coming up next week from 22 to 26 January. This thoroughly entertaining Panto at the Pavilion promises to be tremendous fun for all the family. Tickets still available in person at the Box Office or online at hailshampavilion.co.uk or ring 01323 841414.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAILSHAM PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY met last Thursday when the theme was, “The President Entertains” with Ray Beckwith. On this particular date in the Society's handbook, it falls upon the President of the club to entertain Members with, hopefully, an eclectic mix of bonhomie, good humour and a range of photographic images. Whilst emphasising that this was a role that he has previously undertaken on a number of occasions Ray nevertheless more than lived up to the title of the evening. In an entertaining and wide-ranging mixture of videos, audio videos and images Ray's commentary provided a snapshot both of himself and some of his favourite places for photography. Always good natured and often too modest, using images from Anglesey, Scotland and Derbyshire. From the sandy beaches of Newborough Warren in Wales to the picturesque Lumsdale Falls in the Peak District and snowcapped hills of the Trossachs, Members were introduced to some of Ray's most frequented UK locations. Images from the seasides of Margate, Folkestone and Eastbourne provided fascinating insights into the history of a number of these resorts and encouraged further visits and discovery. Sections on People and street photography, studio work and "odds and sods" provided an opportunity for the President to offer his particular take on these areas of his photographic endeavours. This was interspersed with short videos including one titled Streets of London, which provided a thoughtful take for everyone on others possibly less fortunate than themselves. Others, the Story of Tea and the Croquet Match, epitomised the very wide range of talent, interests and camaraderie within the Society. Altogether an undoubtedly entertaining evening.

NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME brochures are now published and available for you to start planning your garden visits in 2025.

OVER 55S RAILWAY SOCIAL CLUB is on again this Wednesday and weekly from 10am to 1pm at the new Station building at the corner of Western Road in what was the Free Church. It is in the lower hall and is accessible down a little slope for wheelchairs. I went along to last week’s inaugural gathering and the turnout was very promising for future success of the Club. There were about 25 visitors, free refreshments and little alcoves to sit in or sprawl in the main area. People can avail themselves of the pool table and other activity areas or play board and other games. Make new friends and join this warm space.

FLOWER CLUB QUIZ: Hailsham &District Flower Club Quiz will be on Saturday 1 March at 7 for 7.30pm at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham BN27 2AX. It is £12 per person and includes a ploughman's supper. Bring your own drinks and nibbles and enjoy the evening. For tickets contact Chris Campbell Dykes 01323 842222.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Historical and Natural History Society’s next meeting will take place on Wednesday 5 February at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30 start. Kim Adams will be talking about The Dukes Who Made Eastbourne. The meeting scheduled for 8 January about Ashburnham Place was cancelled due to the Winter weather conditions. The HAILSHAM HISTORICAL & Natural History Society meet on the first Wednesday of every month at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham, BN27 1BG at 7 for 7.30pm. Access is from Vicarage Field East Car Park (next to Waitrose). Visitors are very welcome to pay £3 on the door. Members free. Membership £15 annually, renewable in January. Enquiries: T: 01323 843102, M: 07850 893997, E: [email protected].